Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Included in Russell 3000® Index

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics”), a premier provider of deep tech solutions for defense and space modernization, today announced that it has been included in the Russell 3000® Index. The final, fully validated list of index members was implemented at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on Monday, June 29, 2026. The company is scheduled to receive education on the Russell indexes on July 24, 2026.

There are thousands of companies in the U.S. stock market. The Russell 3000® is the ultimate roster of all the key businesses.

FTSE Russell has looked at all publicly listed companies and assessed that Syntec Optics belongs in an official group of potentially stable and well-performing enough to be tracked nationally. Because Syntec is in this index, major investment funds and larger investors around the world now automatically have the Company on their radar screens to own, generally bringing attention and credibility.

Russell 3000® is a vital indicator of the U.S. economy, providing insights and often favored by mutual fund and other investors as a comprehensive reflection of market opportunities.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation’s largest bespoke manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced defense platforms and AI data centers. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)