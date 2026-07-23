Upcomers Launches 2.0, Expanding Into Futures With an AI Coach and a Redesigned Experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upcomers, the proprietary trading evaluation firm, has unveiled Upcomers 2.0, its biggest update since the firm debuted in 2024. The new chapter pairs a refreshed website and a bold visual identity with a broader platform: futures, an AI coach, and an upgraded dashboard.

The 2.0 release brings futures, giving traders access to simulated contracts on major indices and commodities, priced using live CME market data. They are traded exclusively on DXtrade, added specifically for futures, with positions sized in contracts.

Alongside its existing CFD markets, DXtrade takes the total to six trading platforms, allowing traders to build and prove their strategies across both asset classes.

Upcomers 2.0 also introduces a faster, easier-to-navigate website, a dashboard for a sharper view of accounts and performance, a competitive leaderboard, and more.

The AI coach reviews a trader's activity, highlights strengths and areas to improve, and can turn a review into practical next steps on request.

"We didn't rebuild Upcomers just to make it look better. We rebuilt it to make it better to use and better to trade, and to make it a broader product: better rules, new markets, and a new platform experience. Launching futures on DXtrade is the first step, and there is more to come," said Jakub Zeliska, CEO of Upcomers.

About Upcomers

Upcomers is a proprietary trading evaluation firm specializing in simulated funding programs. It offers traders in over 170 countries simulated accounts that replicate real market conditions, along with educational resources and analytical tools to develop their skills and earn performance-based rewards. Since launching in 2024, Upcomers has grown to more than 80,000 traders and paid out over $7 million to funded traders.

Upcomers is operated by Royal Flow - FZCO (UAE) and Upcomers Ltd. (Saint Lucia). All Upcomers programs operate in a simulated environment. Upcomers is not a broker, does not accept deposits, and does not offer live trading. Participants do not risk their own capital; fees provide access to evaluation and educational services. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This is not investment advice or a solicitation.

Media Contact:

Upcomers

marketing@upcomers.com

https://upcomers.com