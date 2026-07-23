FDH Electronics Appoints Connector & Wire Services (CWS) as Official Representative for South Africa

COMMERCE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that FDH Electronics, an FDH Aero division serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs, has appointed Connector & Wire Services (CWS) as its official sales representative for South Africa.

The announcement, which was marked by a ceremonial signing at the Farnborough International Airshow, formalizes and expands a successful relationship that has spanned more than two decades. As a long-standing customer and trusted business partner of FDH Electronics, CWS has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, responsive customer service, and long-established relationships throughout the South African aerospace, defense, space and industrial markets.

The expanded partnership combines FDH Electronics' comprehensive global portfolio of interconnect, electromechanical, wire and cable, and harness management solutions with CWS' proven local market expertise and customer support capabilities. Together, the companies will provide customers with enhanced access to world-class products, engineering support, supply chain solutions, and local technical expertise to support both existing and next-generation programs throughout South Africa.





"Our relationship with CWS spans more than twenty years, making this a natural progression of an already successful partnership," said Nathan Little, Vice President of Product Management, FDH Electronics. "By combining FDH Electronics' global product portfolio and supply chain capabilities with CWS' outstanding local expertise, we are strengthening our commitment to customers throughout South Africa while positioning both organizations for continued growth."

Calvin Brown, Managing Director of Connector & Wire Services added, "We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with FDH Electronics. This appointment enables us to provide our customers with broader access to industry-leading interconnect and electromechanical solutions, supported by the local service, technical knowledge, and responsiveness that have defined CWS for many years."

Through this strategic partnership, FDH Electronics and CWS reaffirm their shared commitment to delivering industry-leading products, strengthening supply chain resilience, and providing exceptional customer service to support South Africa's growing aerospace, defense and industrial sectors.

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit FDHElectronics.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/820d8d40-c762-441b-852d-574dd0bbb3d2