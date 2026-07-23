OpenSesame® Expands its Partnership With Workday® to Deliver Embedded Learning Content Across the Talent Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSesame, a leading provider of online learning content, today announced it has become Workday's first and only embedded learning content partner, marking a significant catalyst for how Workday customers access learning and develop their workforce.

OpenSesame is a partner in the Workday ecosystem, delivering curated learning content that integrates with Workday Learning, powered by Sana, Workday Skills Cloud , and Workday Talent Optimization’s Career Hub to help organizations connect skills intelligence to real learning outcomes.

"Strengthening our partnership and expanding our offering in the Workday ecosystem is a forging step for OpenSesame," said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. "Workday is where thousands of organizations engage their people daily, and we are now the content partner that expands and completes that experience. For our joint customers, it means less complexity and better learning outcomes through the tools they already use every day."

One Ecosystem, One Relationship

For the first time, Workday customers can add OpenSesame as part of their existing Workday relationship, with no separate vendor or procurement process required. Industry-specific, pre-curated content packages are available across Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Hospitality, Financial Services, State and Local Government, Higher Education, Tech & Media and more, in 70+ languages from 170+ publishers. The partnership extends to organizations using Workday ecosystem partners, giving Workday customers access to OpenSesame content.

"This partnership reflects how many organizations want to buy and deploy learning today," said Rebeca Mesa, VP of Partnerships at OpenSesame. "Through a single relationship with Workday, customers now have access to the skills intelligence, the learning platform, and the content they need to develop their workforce."

Proven at Scale

More than 200 joint customers rely on OpenSesame and Workday today, and Workday customers using OpenSesame achieve a 93% course completion rate. Joint customer FHI has experienced a 46% increase in employee retention through connected learning with OpenSesame and Workday.

More information on OpenSesame’s partnership with Workday can be found on the Workday Marketplace at https://marketplace.workday.com/en-US/apps/451605/opensesame-marketplace .

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame is a workforce learning platform that helps organizations deliver the training their business depends on. Customers access 60,000+ curated courses, create and customize training, use AI-powered learning tools, and deliver learning in the flow of work—helping people build skills, reduce risk, and stay ready for what's next. For more information, visit www.opensesame.com.

Media Contact:

Cristina Pugliese for OpenSesame

opensesame@samsonpr.com