OpenSesame Expands Trusted Learning Content in AI Strategy, Workplace Safety and Human Skills

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSesame , the leader in curated enterprise elearning and workforce development solutions, today announced enhancements to equip organizations for the era of AI-driven change. The company signed partnerships with MIT Sloan Management Review and Second City Works, expanding access to globally recognized training that enables organizations to build future-ready workforces.

As AI continues to reshape jobs, workflows, and business operations, organizations are rethinking how they develop talent. The new partnerships underscore OpenSesame’s continued evolution from a learning content marketplace to an AI-powered learning platform, as learning leaders increasingly need trusted content that can be tailored for every employee while keeping pace with rapidly changing business priorities.

In response to this growing demand, OpenSesame has sharpened its strategic focus on equipping organizations with the tools and content needed to thrive in an AI-driven world and is redefining what personalized learning looks like at scale. It has grown its learning library to more than 68,000 courses, including over 2,000 AI-related courses added in the past year alone. Its market-leading innovations set a new bar for how organizations build skills: more than 20% of the courses can be customized by customers, human- and AI-curated course lists adapt to individual needs, and AI-powered coaching lets workers practice new skills in real time.

“AI is changing work faster than organizations can rewrite job descriptions,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “We’re seeing growing demand for learning that helps employees navigate technological change, strengthen leadership capabilities and build the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving AI-driven workplace. Each worker is on a unique learning journey, and our role is to help them develop those skills through trusted expert content that is curated and tailored for their individual journey.”

Through these partnerships, OpenSesame is deepening its learning library in key areas as workforce needs change:

AI leadership and strategy: As AI reshapes business strategy and leadership expectations, OpenSesame has added 65 courses from MIT Sloan Management Review covering leadership, business strategy, workplace culture and technology, with topics ranging from AI and digital transformation to future leadership. Drawing on research and insights from leading scholars and management thinkers, the content provides practical frameworks to help leaders and employees understand how technology is reshaping work and how organizations can adapt successfully.



As AI reshapes business strategy and leadership expectations, OpenSesame has added 65 courses from MIT Sloan Management Review covering leadership, business strategy, workplace culture and technology, with topics ranging from AI and digital transformation to future leadership. Drawing on research and insights from leading scholars and management thinkers, the content provides practical frameworks to help leaders and employees understand how technology is reshaping work and how organizations can adapt successfully. Human skills and collaboration: As AI transforms how work gets done, many organizations are also increasing investment in the human skills that remain essential for effective teams and strong workplace cultures. OpenSesame added 150 courses from Second City Works, the professional development arm of the renowned Second City comedy theater. Covering topics such as ethics, compliance, and workplace effectiveness, the short-form content uses humor and storytelling to increase engagement and knowledge retention while helping employees strengthen communication, collaboration, and decision-making skills.





In addition, OpenSesame continues to extend its leadership in workplace safety and compliance training. Through a new partnership with OSHA 10 Construction by Vector Solutions, OpenSesame is expanding access to industry-recognized safety training designed to help employers reduce risk, support workforce readiness, and maintain compliance in evolving work environments.

Together, these additions reflect how organizational learning priorities are evolving. As jobs, skills and business needs continue to change, employers are investing in a broader mix of capabilities, combining AI and digital transformation knowledge with leadership, communication, safety, and compliance expertise.

To learn more about OpenSesame, visit www.opensesame.com .

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of curated elearning courses from over 150 of the world’s top publishers, spanning 70+ languages and serving organizations across every industry, OpenSesame makes it simple to find, deliver, and manage training at scale. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, OpenSesame serves thousands of organizations globally. For more information, visit www.opensesame.com .