TTEC Digital Deploys First Live Salesforce Customer on Agentforce Contact Center

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC , a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced that TTEC Digital has successfully completed the first Salesforce customer go-live of Agentforce Contact Center with client Compass Working Capital , a non-profit financial services organization dedicated to assisting families in building assets and achieving homeownership.

“The TTEC Digital team worked alongside us as true partners, taking the time to understand our clients, our coaches, and the realities of serving busy families managing tight budgets and full lives. With that insight, TTEC Digital implemented Agentforce Contact Center in a way that was designed around our needs, helping calls reach the right coach, enabling callbacks on our clients’ schedule, and using AI to handle data entry so our staff can stay focused on the conversation in front of them,” said George Reuter, managing director of impact and innovation at Compass Working Capital.

Agentforce Contact Center enhances the day-to-day experience for Compass coaches through a unified architecture, with Compass estimating 6,000 staff hours saved annually. By unifying every live interaction with complete customer data into one continuous, intelligent workflow, the platform's single-pane console brings all interaction channels, AI, and CRM data into a single workspace.

This solution enables seamless hand-offs between AI and human agents, maximizing productivity and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) in most instances. Within this integrated ecosystem, real-time transcription triggers automated actions such as data capture and task creation. Both human advisors and the AI voice agent operate from this shared system, providing a consistent, up-to-date source of truth as processes and regulations evolve.

Because Agentforce Contact Center is natively built within Salesforce, Compass can deploy an AI voice agent without complex integrations. Grounded in Compass Working Capital’s existing knowledge base, the assistant helps manage inquiries and schedule appointments while delivering a more intuitive, personalized client experience.

“Achieving the first live deployment of Agentforce Contact Center is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Chris Brown, president at TTEC Digital. “Debuting this new product alongside an organization as impactful as Compass Working Capital demonstrates how organizations can use agentic AI to reduce or eliminate administrative work while strengthening — not replacing — the human relationships that define exceptional service.”

Earlier this year, TTEC Digital was selected for Salesforce's elite Forward Deployed Engineering Partner Network , enabling TTEC Digital architects to collaborate directly with Salesforce product engineering teams during implementation. That collaboration helped accelerate deployment from project kickoff to production in six weeks.

“Our work with TTEC Digital highlights the strength of the Salesforce ecosystem in turning innovation into impact. By bringing our agentic AI capabilities together with TTEC Digital’s deep contact center expertise, we are enabling organizations like Compass Working Capital to deliver more connected, responsive, and human-centered experiences at scale,” said John Robb, senior director, customer solutions, voice, at Salesforce.

Following the successful production cutover, TTEC Digital is providing hypercare support to ensure continuous optimization as Compass Working Capital scales its service delivery across metropolitan housing authorities nationwide. This foundational deployment establishes a roadmap for future expansion into areas that were previously too complex or cost-prohibitive, including new digital messaging channels, proactive client reminders, and deep employee-facing automation within Salesforce.

About Compass Working Capital

Compass Working Capital's mission is to partner with families with low incomes to build assets as a pathway out of poverty. To achieve our mission, we operate client-centered savings and financial coaching programs, deliver training and technical assistance to other practitioners, and shape policy solutions that dismantle barriers to asset building. Compass partners with affordable housing providers to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Family Self-Sufficiency program, the nation's largest asset-building program for families with low incomes. Since 2010, Compass has partnered with 7,300 families to build $35 million in savings through the FSS program. To learn more, visit http://compassworkingcapital.org .



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