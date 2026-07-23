Curonix teams with AAOS to help address chronic pain with safer, patient-centered care solutions

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, is supporting the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) Pain Management Resource Center at a time when tens of millions of Americans are living with acute and chronic pain1 and clinicians face growing demand for safer, more personalized approaches to treatment.



Studies show that many patients still struggle to access effective, individualized care, underscoring the growing need for trusted resources that support better decision-making for both clinicians and patients.

To help address these challenges, orthopaedic surgeons must balance effective pain relief with evolving prescribing guidance, patient expectations and ongoing concerns about opioid safety. The AAOS Pain Management Resource Center was developed to provide centralized access to practical tools, clinical guidance and educational resources tailored specifically to musculoskeletal care.

The publicly available online hub is designed to help orthopaedic surgeons and patients make more informed decisions about pain care before, during and after treatment while promoting patient-centered care.

"At Curonix, we are committed to advancing patient-centered solutions that help people living with chronic pain better understand their options and work with their care teams to find the right path forward," said Aure Bruneau, CEO of Curonix. "By supporting trusted educational resources like the AAOS Pain Management Resource Center, we are helping clinicians and patients access evidence-based information that can support more effective, informed pain management decisions."

The new online pain management resource supports decision-making across the full continuum of orthopaedic care – not just postoperative recovery – by offering targeted resources for both clinicians and patients.

For patients and caregivers, the Pain Management Resource Center offers:

Visual guides to help explain pain, recovery and treatment options at a glance

Tools to support conversations with care teams about medications, recovery plans and next steps

Practical information on nutrition, recovery strategies and opioid safety



For orthopaedic surgeons and care teams, resources include:

Perioperative pain management strategies tailored to orthopaedic procedures

Topic-based pathways that guide clinicians to relevant learning and practical content for common pain management challenges

Access to CME opportunities through the AAOS learning environment





"We are grateful for the support of Curonix in helping make the Pain Management Resource Center possible," said Mike Weinand, AAOS director, product development and delivery. "Through collaboration with our founding and supporting partners, AAOS is able to expand access to trusted educational resources that support informed pain management decisions and patient-centered care."

The AAOS Pain Management Resource Center is available at http://aaos.org/pain



For more information about Curonix, visit us at http://curonix.com.



References:

1. https://www.vrtx.com/stories/state-pain-america/

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware-based medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies designed to help relieve chronic pain. Its proprietary Freedom® PNS System is a minimally invasive, permanent peripheral nerve stimulation system powered by High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling (HF-EMC) and does not include an implanted battery. The system includes a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to create patient-specific stimulation programs. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional for scans throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.*

*See the Instructions for Use at http://curonix.com for complete MR conditions.



About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.



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Contact Information:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

Ashley.Brown@curonix.com

512-791-4743