Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-5172 or 1-203-518-9856. When prompted, please provide the Conference ID: BRIDGER. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 12, 2026, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11162159. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact

Tom Cook

BridgerAerospaceIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.