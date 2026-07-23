PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Acquires The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan

The Magnificent Others Launched in 2025 and Over 2 Million Downloads and 76 Episodes to Date with Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Tom Morello and More

Host Corgan is the Founder of GRAMMY® Award-winning The Smashing Pumpkins, with More Than 30 Million Albums Sold Worldwide

Show Expands PodcastOne’s Premium Podcast Portfolio, Creates New Advertising, Sponsorship and Brand Partnership Opportunities and Strengthens PodcastOne’s Position as a Leading Destination for Creator-led Podcasts

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today the acquisition of the exclusive sales and distribution rights to The Magnificent Others, the acclaimed interview podcast series hosted by GRAMMY® Award-winning frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan. PodcastOne will provide exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution for the show, helping to grow its audience across audio and video platforms while delivering new opportunities for advertisers and brand partners. This podcast addition expands PodcastOne’s premium podcast portfolio and strengthens the network’s position as a leading destination for creator-led podcasts.

On The Magnificent Others, Corgan brings listeners into thoughtful conversations with some of the most influential voices across music, entertainment, business, and culture. Drawing on his own decades-long career, he explores the defining moments and personal experiences that have shaped each guest’s path. Since its debut in 2025, the fan-favorite podcast has released 76 episodes featuring guests from Courtney Love, Gene Simmons, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Dave Davies, Tom Morello, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Barry Williams, Sharon Osbourne, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Billy Corgan and The Magnificent Others to PodcastOne,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “Billy brings a unique perspective as one of the most influential music artists of his generation, and his ability to connect with guests on a deeper level has made this podcast a standout in the interview space.”

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi with Tay, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About Billy Corgan

Beyond founding and fronting GRAMMY® Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, podcast host, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises TheFutureEmbrace [2005], Aegea [2014], Ogilala [2017], and, most recently, Cotillions [2019]. In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Rick Ocasek, Cheap Trick, Ray Davies, New Order, Marianne Faithful, and Scorpions to Korn, Phantogram, The Veronicas, Yungblood and Code Orange. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as Ransom directed by Academy® Award winner Ron Howard, Stigmata, and Spun, to name a few. He released his first poetry book, Blinking with Fists, in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu’s Tea House in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets. Corgan is also the host of his podcast, “The Magnificent Others”, which brings listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports NO Kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music. FOLLOW BILLY CORGAN: INSTAGRAM | X | TIKTOK | FACEBOOK

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Susan Madore

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