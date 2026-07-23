Institutional Execution of Full Featured HTLC Multi-Chain Swaps with Canton Using Arqitech’s Atomic Swap Protocol

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqitech, Inc., a compliant infrastructure platform powering regulated institutional access to tokenized real-world assets and digital markets, today announced the successful execution of multiple live non-custodial cross-chain atomic swaps on the Canton Network, demonstrating their multi-chain platform that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and Solana.

The swaps took place on Canton MainNet between Arqitech, MPCH, Pixelplex and sFOX, with each institution exchanging Canton Coin (CC) for USDC. Every party retained full control of its private keys within its own wallet, demonstrating that regulated institutions can now complete secure, atomic cross-chain transactions using Arqitech’s Atomic Swap Protocol (ASP) while maintaining custody of their assets.

On Canton, signing keys typically reside within validator nodes, which transact on behalf of their parties. Arqitech's Atomic Swap Protocol inverts this model: Under the protocol, participants sign all transactions themselves—whether through institutional platforms such as DFNS or Fireblocks, or on their own private nodes. Validator nodes only prepare and submit the already-signed transactions, ensuring custody remains exclusively with the customer at every stage.

Arqitech’s ASP provides the full-featured HTLC protocol where institutions can choose to:

move assets on and off Canton in a trustless, permissionless format

collaborate in DeFi-style, non-custodial peer-to-peer swaps

execute swaps in stream-like tranches to reduce liquidity requirements

choose to cooperatively unwind in-flight swaps immediately rather than waiting for refund timelocks

“This milestone complements sFOX's initiative to list Canton Coin (CC) for public trading starting August 1st, 2026, and brings essential liquidity and seamless execution to institutional cross-chain trading. sFOX sees Canton's burgeoning network as extremely valuable to our clients, and we are excited to support Arqitech's pioneering work on the protocol.” — Javier Martinez, CEO, sFOX

“These non-custodial swaps demonstrate that institutions can participate on the Canton Network while maintaining control of their signing keys. MPCH provides the secure key management infrastructure that enables organizations to maintain sovereign custody and meet the operational and security requirements of institutional blockchain deployments.” — Miles Parry, CEO, MPCH

“This atomic swap on Canton highlights the future of privacy-preserving cross-chain innovation. PixelPlex is proud to advance blockchain development that delivers scalable, compliant liquidity for global institutions.” — Josh Mudway, PixelPlex

“Reaching production-grade infrastructure on Canton Network is a defining moment for Arqitech. Our native, privacy-enabled atomic settlement protocol enables true blockchain interoperability, empowering regulated firms to fully embrace digital assets and instant settlement while maintaining complete custody, compliance, and control.” - Brian Wasserman, Arqitech CEO

“Canton is uniquely positioned to bridge TradFi issuance with DeFi innovation, creating a new ‘AllFi’ reality, and the Arqitech platform will help advance that long-term vision. We look forward to continuing our work with the Arqitech team as they expand their activity on the network.” - Parth Chaturvedi, Ecosystem Director, Canton Foundation

Arqitech’s deployment is live on Canton MainNet, and the atomic swap capability will open to customers in the coming weeks. This deployment is the first step of a broader strategic architecture for Arqitech and the Canton ecosystem. In recent months, Arqitech collaborated with Digital Asset on their latest Canton Token Standard CIP-0112 (now known as V2), approved by the Canton Foundation in June 2026. Arqitech has completed testing on an enhanced Atomic Swap Protocol under the V2 standard which further connects Canton to broader liquidity in the global digital asset ecosystem.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “plans,” or similar terminology, including references to mainnet deployment timing and customer availability. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological changes, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance, that may cause actual results to differ materially. Arqitech undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

ABOUT ARQITECH, INC.

Arqitech is building an institutional ecosystem for real-world asset (RWA) liquidity, centered on a white-labeled RWA Capital Markets platform designed as an Alternative Trading System (ATS) and orchestration layer. The platform connects broker-dealers and their clients to tokenized securities, digital assets, and regulated prediction markets, all supported by robust compliant onboarding and reporting infrastructure. Arqitech is also creating a proprietary tokenized asset supply, making high-yield RWA products previously available only to large institutions available to its client broker-dealers, while driving deeper liquidity and strong network effects across the ecosystem.

Arqitech is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit arqitech.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Rono Smith

contact@arqitech.com

(888) 277-8077