VCI Global Launches VGAIN Cloud, A Post-Quantum-Ready Sovereign AI Cloud Platform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of V Gallant AI Neo Cloud (“VGAIN Cloud”) through its wholly owned technology subsidiary, V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), a sovereign AI cloud platform designed with post-quantum-ready encryption and high-performance computing capabilities for enterprises, government-linked organizations, financial institutions and regulated industries handling sensitive data, intellectual property and mission-critical workloads.

The launch is supported by a planned US$6 million first-phase rollout to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell-class GPU and Intel-powered CPU systems across selected locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. The VGAIN Cloud architecture is designed to scale to up to 1,000 NVIDIA Blackwell-class GPUs, subject to customer demand, hardware availability, site conditions and project economics.

VCI Global has launched its first VGAIN Cloud flagship facility in Selangor, which will serve as V Gallant’s initial commercial onboarding, demonstration and deployment hub. The Company intends to subsequently expand the platform across selected locations in Kuala Lumpur through a distributed AI compute pod strategy, bringing AI computing capacity closer to enterprise customers and supporting the deployment of localized AI workloads.

The first phase is expected to be implemented over approximately 18 months, subject to procurement, site readiness, installation and deployment milestones. The rollout is being undertaken in partnership with Omnia Nexus Group. It is expected to support enterprise AI applications including agentic AI, private large language models, AI inference, confidential data processing, cybersecurity and enterprise automation.

“The launch of VGAIN Cloud represents an important step in our strategy to build a scalable AI infrastructure business. As enterprises increasingly move AI from experimentation into mission-critical applications, we see an opportunity to provide the computing capacity and secure infrastructure required to support that transition,” said Audrey Liu, Chief Executive Officer of V Gallant.

VGAIN Cloud is designed to serve enterprises, government-linked organizations, financial institutions and other regulated industries seeking secure AI infrastructure for applications including agentic AI, private large language models, AI inference, confidential data processing, cybersecurity and enterprise automation.

“Our objective is to combine high-performance AI compute with secure infrastructure to support private models and increasingly autonomous AI workloads. The architecture is designed to provide a scalable foundation for enterprise AI deployment while supporting the security and governance requirements of customers operating in regulated and data-sensitive environments,” said Jason Thye, Chief Technology Officer of V Gallant.

The Company believes the growing adoption of AI, increasing demand for high-performance GPU computing and heightened requirements for data sovereignty could drive demand for specialized AI infrastructure in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian market.

With its initial deployment in Selangor, planned expansion into Kuala Lumpur and potential capacity of up to 1,000 GPUs, VCI Global believes VGAIN Cloud provides a platform from which V Gallant can pursue opportunities across AI compute, sovereign cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI services.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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