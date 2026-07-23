New Freeman Trends Report Finds Attendees Want More Event Learning to Happen Outside the Session Room

Dallas, TX, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released the second installment of its Learning Report series, revealing that attendees increasingly view the entire event environment as a learning experience, not just conference rooms and keynote stages.

The new Freeman Trends Report, Unpacking XLNC: The Future of Adult Learning at Conferences and Trade Shows, Part Two, found that attendees would ideally spend 54% of their learning time outside traditional session rooms. At trade shows, that number rises to 64%.

While organizers continue to invest heavily in conference sessions and keynote programming, attendees increasingly value learning that happens through peer conversations, exhibitor interactions, hands-on demonstrations and informal exchanges throughout the event.

"Learning doesn't begin when attendees sit down in a session, and it doesn't end when they walk out of one," said Ken Holsinger, SVP of Strategy at Freeman. "Attendees are learning on the expo floor, in conversations with peers, through demonstrations and through interactions with subject matter experts. The opportunity for organizers is to intentionally design those experiences."

Key findings from the report include:

The classroom has expanded beyond the conference room. Attendees say they would ideally spend more than half of their learning time outside traditional sessions, with trade show attendees preferring nearly two-thirds of their learning to happen elsewhere.

Attendees say they would ideally spend more than half of their learning time outside traditional sessions, with trade show attendees preferring nearly two-thirds of their learning to happen elsewhere. Peer conversations and exhibitor interactions rival formal sessions. Attendees rate learning from networking and exhibitor engagement as slightly more valuable than traditional conference sessions, signaling that the most meaningful insights often come through discussion, demonstration and shared experiences.

Attendees rate learning from networking and exhibitor engagement as slightly more valuable than traditional conference sessions, signaling that the most meaningful insights often come through discussion, demonstration and shared experiences. Attendees are open to sponsored learning when it is transparent and delivers value. Eighty-four percent of attendees view sponsored sessions neutrally or positively when sponsorship is clearly disclosed, while only 16% view them negatively. Topic relevance matters far more than who sponsors the session.

Eighty-four percent of attendees view sponsored sessions neutrally or positively when sponsorship is clearly disclosed, while only 16% view them negatively. Topic relevance matters far more than who sponsors the session. Younger audiences are accelerating the shift. Two-thirds of emerging generations say they want more learning opportunities outside traditional conference rooms, reinforcing the need for more flexible, interactive, and experiential learning environments.

The report also reinforces findings from Freeman's previous Commerce research, with attendees continuing to place greater value on hands-on demonstrations, access to subject matter experts and practical takeaways than short-form content or passive presentations. Only 19% of attendees cite continuing education credits as a primary reason for attending events.

The findings suggest that event organizers, education leaders and exhibitors have an opportunity to rethink how learning is delivered by treating expo floors, exhibitor activations, peer exchanges and sponsored sessions as intentional learning environments.

The report surveyed more than 3,300 attendees and exhibitors across conferences and trade shows to better understand how professional learning is evolving at in-person events.

Download the full report at here .

Contact:

media@freeman.com

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. Powered by intelligent innovation and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. With dedicated Events and Exhibit Services and AV Production lines of business, Freeman has a 99-year legacy of bringing full-service solutions in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com.

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