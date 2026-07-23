Multibeam Secures First Taiwan Order for Newly Launched MBX Platform – The Company’s Second Generation Multi-Column E-Beam Lithography System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multibeam Corp . today announced that one of the world’s top research institutions focused on training the semiconductor workforce, National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan, has ordered a multi-column E-Beam Lithography (EBL) system for its College of Semiconductor Research (CoSR). NTHU will install the system in a new facility to support academic research, as well as Joint Development Projects (JDPs) with leading Taiwan chipmakers.

A major use case for the system will be to develop new processes for advanced chip integration and accelerate novel designs from concept to production. The order marks Multibeam’s first system shipment into Taiwan, the world’s most important IC manufacturing region, with shipment planned for 2027. It adds to a growing installed base that includes SkyWater Technology, (“Quantum Foundry”), targeting applications in next-generation advanced integration, photonics, quantum, and rapid prototyping.

Multibeam pioneered a breakthrough for semiconductor lithography with the industry’s first high-productivity EBL system for applications that are either impossible or very expensive to process with conventional optical lithography. The system debuted as converging trends created opportunities for mask-less solutions, like soaring demand for purpose-built chips behind the AI revolution, and the growth of advanced packaging, quantum computing, photonics, and other emerging applications. With its nimble process reach and flexible patterning capabilities, Multibeam’s high-productivity EBL enables these new applications to rapidly move from the lab to a manufacturing reality.

NTHU selected Multibeam’s MBX platform following an extensive evaluation. The customer will deploy the system to direct write high-resolution adapted patterns across advanced packaging applications, ranging from chip-first and chip-last processes to large-format interposers. By printing high-resolution chip-to-chip interconnection layers, the system enables high-bandwidth dense interconnections between chips, and heterogeneous integration of diverse chips. The new system is configured for quick-turn R&D and rapid cycles of learning and can flexibly handle multiple substrate types and sizes.

The system is capable of writing arbitrary patterns across full wafers with high resolution, excellent line edge roughness (LER) and critical dimension uniformity (CDU), and superior depth of focus. Crucially, the system has the capacity to accelerate R&D by enabling many device variations on a single wafer – allowing for faster iteration and experimentation across multiple projects to accelerate learning. Furthermore, the evaluation showed that new designs or experimental layouts can be patterned directly onto wafers immediately after design “tape out” and without masks - a scalable manufacturing advantage allowing for faster learning cycles and substantially reduced manufacturing costs. This is of critical importance to NTHU’s leading Taiwan chipmaker partners.

NTHU Distinguished Research Chair Professor, Burn Lin: “Our mission to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies for rapidly growing applications like advanced packaging, photonics, quantum computing, and to train the next generation of leaders into the world-leading Taiwan ecosystem relies on quick-turn R&D and rapid cycles of learning at our state-of-the-art facility. Multibeam’s advanced second-generation EBL system supports these imperatives by delivering patterning flexibility, high precision, and fast throughput in comparison to single-beam systems. In addition, the system can uniquely enable the new integration schemes that are fundamental to next-generation device production, which makes it an ideal choice for NTHU.”

Multibeam Founder and Chairman, Dr. David K. Lam: “NTHU is an outstanding partner for our first order from Taiwan. With infrastructure technologies like AI catalyzing new IC manufacturing innovations more rapidly than ever, the university leads by pioneering novel processes that can be transferred swiftly to production. The same bold innovations inspired the development of our EBL system – the first of its kind built to operate from R&D to volume production. We’re proud that NTHU will use our system to enable their technology programs.”

To support an expanding customer base in Taiwan, Multibeam established a partnership last year with worldwide technology services provider, Marketech International Corp. The company also launched a partnership with BEAMS , A Marubeni Group organization specializing in the sale of industrial equipment in Tokyo, to support customers and applications in Japan.

For information on Multibeam please visit https://multibeamcorp.com/

For information on National Tsing Hua University please visit https://nthu- en.site.nthu.edu.tw/

About Multibeam

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Multibeam helps semiconductor leaders accelerate chip innovation with the design, manufacture, and sales of the industry’s first multi-column electron-beam lithography (MEBL) systems that enable rapid prototype to production capabilities for advancing heterogeneous chiplet integration, silicon photonics, quantum computing, and other rapidly growing applications. Led by Dr. David K. Lam and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is privately held and led by a team of semiconductor equipment and patterning technology experts. For more information, visit www.multibeamcorp.com.