Darrow Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow announces the availability of Privacy Radar in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Privacy, compliance and security teams can now discover and deploy Darrow’s trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Darrow is a technology organization and AI lab specializing in legal exposure management, combining large-scale legal data, AI systems and domain expertise to surface emerging risk before it escalates. Darrow's legal exposure detection engine powers a majority of U.S. trial firms.

Privacy Radar, Darrow's first product on Microsoft Marketplace, deploys autonomous AI agents against a company's public digital behavior to surface the gap between what a privacy posture promises and what the live surface actually does, returning a severity-scored, dollar-quantified exposure report mapped to what is being enforced right now, with actionable remediation steps. No integration required.

“Legal risk doesn't begin with a lawsuit, it begins long before, in the gap between how organizations operate and what the law requires,” said Evyatar (Evya) Ben Artzi, CEO, Darrow. “Darrow exists to close that gap, working upstream to surface hidden signals and transform them into structured legal intelligence before harm compounds. Making our solutions available on Microsoft Marketplace brings that infrastructure to the teams who need it most, giving them the visibility to act before exposure escalates.”

“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions - all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “We’re happy to welcome Darrow’s solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

For more information, visit darrow.ai/compliance .