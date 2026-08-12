Darrow Ranks Among Top 30% on the 2026 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow , a technology organization specializing in litigation exposure management, today secured a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list recognizes independent and entrepreneurial businesses that have achieved notable growth while driving innovation and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. This honor marks Darrow’s second major Inc. milestone this year, following its recognition on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row.

By combining large-scale data, advanced AI systems, and deep legal domain expertise, Darrow studies how legal exposure forms across industries, markets, and regulatory environments to surface emerging risk before it escalates. The company's platform equips insurers and compliance teams with the ability to detect and quantify legal exposure accurately and act decisively, while empowering law firms to assess risk with greater confidence.

"Our growth reflects the dedication of our team and the trust and value our partners place in our technology every day," said Evyatar (Evya) Ben Artzi, CEO of Darrow. "Whether giving insurers and risk leaders the foresight to evaluate exposure early or helping law firms surface actionable legal risk, we remain focused on building the data foundation necessary to navigate complex legal environments thoughtfully and transparently."

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like across AI, healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, Darrow significantly outpaced the field with a 250% growth rate over the same period.

"Our rapidly accelerating agentic capabilities allow us to identify legal risk across huge datasets, pinpoint where exposure is forming, and predict how litigation will resolve," said Mathew Keshav Lewis, COO at Darrow. "Our clients are making faster and better-informed decisions as a result, aligning our growth with the huge value we deliver to clients."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

For the full Inc. 5000 list visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2026 .

About Us

Darrow is a technology organization and AI lab specializing in litigation exposure management. We study how legal exposure forms across industries, markets, and regulatory environments — combining large-scale legal data, advanced AI systems, and deep domain expertise to surface emerging risk before it escalates. This research powers Darrow’s Legal Intelligence platform and Privacy Radar, used by law firms, insurers and compliance teams to identify risk early, assess it with greater confidence, and act decisively. To date, Darrow's intelligence platform has identified over $22 billion in actionable legal risk. Learn more at www.darrow.ai .