Flock’s Audit Assistance Tool Identifies Misuse Across Multiple Cases, Reinforcing That Accountability Is Built into the Technology

Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock highlighted the growing impact of Audit Assistance, its first-of-its-kind Trust and Compliance tool designed to help agencies surface atypical patterns that could help address misuse of public safety technology. In one of the biggest shifts in policing oversight and accountability in decades, Audit Assistance has surfaced inappropriate activity across the country, leading to investigations, disciplinary action, terminations, and arrests.

The results underscore a simple point: technology does not create misuse. People do. Flock’s system is designed to detect it, deter it, and hold users accountable when it happens.

“Any misuse is unacceptable and responsible technology should help bring it to light,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “This is showing that if you use a tool like Flock - or other tools - you should be held accountable, regardless of whether you have a badge or you don’t.”

Audit Assistance was introduced in April 2026 as part of Flock’s broader Trust and Compliance suite . Since then, it has helped several agencies identify misuse cases that might otherwise have gone undetected.

Flock believes those outcomes matter not only for the integrity of the technology, but for the communities and officers who rely on it responsibly every day.

“When public safety technology is used the right way, it helps solve serious crimes and protect communities,” said Langley. “When it is misused, Audit Assistance helps expose it. That is exactly why we built this tool – to give agencies greater transparency, stronger oversight, and an effective way to separate good and bad policing.”

Audit Assistance is part of Flock’s broader commitment to making accountability an everyday part of public safety technology. By making oversight more continuous and manageable, Flock aims to help agencies protect their communities, their personnel, and public trust. Flock will continue to invest in its industry-leading Trust & Accountability suite, with more tools to granularly control use cases and align system use with audit policies launching over the coming months.

Public safety agencies across the country use Flock technology to investigate violent crime, locate missing persons, recover stolen vehicles, and solve cases that would otherwise take longer or remain unresolved. Flock’s technology is designed to support that mission while giving agencies the transparency and guardrails they need to maintain public trust.

About Flock

Flock is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock helped reunite more than 10,000 missing people with their loved ones in 2025 and is trusted by more than 12,000 customers to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

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