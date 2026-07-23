Urbo Bank UAB Notification Regarding a Board Member's Transactions

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter the Bank), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank announces that on 23 July 2026 it received a notification from Marius Arlauskas, Chairman of the Board and Head of Administration of the Bank, regarding his transaction involving the acquisition of the Bank's subordinated bonds (ISIN: LT0000135659), which the Bank has disclosed in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.

The following subordinated bond acquisition transaction was concluded:

21 July 2026 – acquisition of 25 subordinated bonds for a total consideration of EUR 25,000.

The transaction was carried out on the personal initiative of the Chairman of the Board.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt

ATTACHMENTS:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

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