Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 13 August 2026

Oslo, 23 July 2026

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on 13 August 2026 at 14:30 (CEST).

Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian.

Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=f83ad3be834f435f294742a5ed084c8947c1236f&validTo=1789216200000&oppdragsId=20260723VPI996U0

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no).

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