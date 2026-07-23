Suja Life Recognized By The 2026 San Diego Business Impact Awards

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) (“Suja Life” or the “Company”), a leading better-for-you beverage company and maker of Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda, has been named a San Diego Business Impact Honoree by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and JPMorganChase, among nearly 100 other company honorees for 2026.

“San Diego is where Suja Life's story began, and this recognition is especially meaningful to us,” said Maria Stipp, Chief Executive Officer of Suja Life. “It reflects the work of our entire team and the strength of our vertically integrated brand portfolio, and we are just getting started.”

Founded in 2012 in Oceanside, California, Suja Life has grown from a pioneer of the cold-pressed juice category into a national platform of better-for-you beverage brands. The Company’s products are sold in more than 37,000 stores across the country, supported by a vertically integrated manufacturing campus that allows Suja Life to move from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. Suja Life began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “SUJA” in May 2026.

"Suja represents the kind of company the San Diego Business Impact Awards were created to celebrate. Its growth reflects not only a successful business, but one that has remained connected to the region where it was founded,” said Eduardo Velasquez, Vice President of Economic Development and Research, San Diego Regional EDC. “From creating jobs and championing healthier lifestyles to elevating San Diego as a hub for renowned consumer brands, Suja demonstrates how business success can create lasting value for a community. We're proud to recognize Suja and all of this year’s honorees for their impact on our regional economy.”

San Diego Regional EDC is a nonprofit economic development organization that mobilizes business, government, and civic leaders around an inclusive economic development strategy in order to connect data to decision-making, maximize regional prosperity, enhance global competitiveness, and position San Diego effectively for investment and talent.

EDC has partnered with JPMorganChase to annually celebrate San Diego’s middle-market companies with proven track records of creating meaningful economic impact, driving the San Diego region's success.

For more information about Suja Life visit https://www.sujalife.com/ .

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we’re changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic , Vive Organic , and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

sujalife@icrinc.com