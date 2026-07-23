Coder Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Scale Secure, AI-Powered Software Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement will help enterprises adopt AI across software development without compromising on security, governance, or cost. Under the SCA, Coder will work with AWS to deliver self-hosted, cloud-native development environments that run inside customers’ own AWS accounts, giving developers and AI coding agents a single, governed place to build.

Coder gives technology leaders a way to scale AI across software development without trading away control. Instead of fragmented local setups, teams build in standardized workspaces that run inside the company’s own AWS accounts, so sensitive code and data never leave cloud environments the organization already owns and governs. Developers and AI agents work in the same governed environment, with access, guardrails, and auditability enforced by default through Amazon Bedrock.

For enterprises in highly regulated industries, the result is the ability to move AI initiatives out of pilot mode and into production. Organizations can recreate on-premises development environments in AWS to accelerate cloud migration, modernize legacy systems incrementally rather than through risky rewrites, and run AI workloads on cloud environments they already pay for.

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

Self-hosted, cloud-native development environments running inside customers’ own AWS accounts

Unified governance for both human developers and AI coding agents

Accelerated cloud migration by recreating on-premises development environments in AWS

Cost-efficient AI workloads on existing AWS cloud accounts

Built-in security, access controls, and auditability through Amazon Bedrock



“Enterprises tell us the biggest barrier to scaling AI isn’t ambition — it’s the underlying development environment. As software creation expands beyond traditional engineering teams to include citizen developers and non-traditional developers, governance becomes even more critical. We give transformation leaders the leverage to scale agentic AI development with control, speed, cost efficiency, and flexibility, all inside AWS,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder.

“Coder on AWS has drastically improved our developer productivity, enabling each team member to run multiple environments and work on concurrent features with AI, all while managing costs and security,” said Ian Cadieu, Chief Technology Officer, Altana.

"AI has moved from assisting individual developers to participating across the entire software development lifecycle. Coder's collaboration with AWS gives customers a single environment where developers and AI agents operate with the security, access controls, and auditability they trust from AWS," said Mark Relph, Director of Data and AI Partners, AWS.

This collaboration underscores the value of Coder on AWS: the leverage to scale AI across the software development lifecycle, turning it into a governed, auditable, and cost-efficient capability that multiplies developer productivity without increasing risk.

For more information, please visit coder.com/partners/aws .

About Coder

Coder is the leading platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows, without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

coder@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/623ee810-48a3-49b5-89eb-a0f13c302cfb