DeFi Assets LLC Introduces VYASA: The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets at veepcapital.com

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Assets LLC, the tokenized securities subsidiary of Apex DeFi Labs Inc. (the parent holding company), today introduced VYASA — The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets, accessible at veepcapital.com. VYASA is the first platform to consolidate the entire private capital markets stack — security issuance, investor compliance, cap table management, distributions, tax reporting, and secondary trading — onto one AI-powered operating system. Where every competitor stitches five separate tools together, VYASA replaces the stack entirely.

VYASA enters the market as three structural shifts in twelve months have turned tokenized securities from regulatory theory into mainline infrastructure. The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, established the first comprehensive U.S. digital-asset legal framework, enabling stablecoin settlement of tokenized securities. Nasdaq filed with the SEC in September 2025 to permit trading of tokenized equities and ETFs. NYSE followed in Q1 2026 with a blockchain platform for 24/7 on-chain settlement with BNY and Citi. With Nasdaq, NYSE, and DTCC all now integrating tokenized securities, the private capital markets are entering a new era — and VYASA is built to be the operating system for every participant in it.

"The regulatory window the industry has been waiting for is now open. VYASA was built for exactly this moment — to be the operating system that every issuer, broker-dealer, RIA, fund manager, CPA, and transfer agent runs on when they enter the private capital markets. We are not a point-tool. We are the platform."

— Pramod Attarde, Co-Founder & CEO, Apex DeFi Labs Inc.

VYASA runs the full securities lifecycle across five native layers: Securities — four tokenized asset classes, equity (VERDURE), stabilized real estate (VASTAV), development real estate (WELLSPRING), and funds (VIREO), each issued as compliant ERC-1400 security tokens; Agentic AI via JUBEO — domain-trained models orchestrated for legal, tax, AML, due diligence, document generation, and contract audit; Compliance & Identity — native KYC/AML/OFAC screening with a reusable on-chain investor passport (JANKAR), covering Reg D 506(b) and 506(c), Reg S, Reg A+, and Reg CF; Markets — real-time cap table management and a peer-to-peer secondary market with transfer restrictions enforced in the smart contract; and Distribution — VARENYA placement partners and VYAPTI fiduciary RIA channel, connecting issuers to qualified investors across the country.

At the core of VYASA's proprietary advantage are two technologies no competitor has built. VITARANA is the only native K-1 and tax engine in the tokenized securities industry, automating Form 1065 preparation, 704(b)/(c) allocations, UBTI and PFIC reporting, and automatic LP K-1 distributions — eliminating the CPA overhead that routinely kills private capital deals. JUBEO, the platform's agentic AI layer, automates compliance workflows that every competing platform still runs manually, from AML screening to contract audit to document generation. Together, they form a compliance moat that incumbents cannot replicate.

VYASA is purpose-built for the middle market — companies raising $500K to $250 million — a segment that platforms such as Securitize, tZERO, and Polymath were never designed to serve. By covering every major U.S. exemption, automating the full compliance lifecycle, and embedding a native tax engine alongside agentic AI, VYASA removes the three barriers that have historically prevented mid-market issuers from accessing compliant private capital: cost, complexity, and fragmentation.

"VYASA addresses the gap the private capital markets have been missing — a single operating system that handles the entire lifecycle compliantly, with AI built in from day one. The combination of a native tax engine, agentic compliance AI, and full regulatory coverage on one platform is something the market has never had."

— Pramod Attarde, Co-Founder & CEO, Apex DeFi Labs Inc.

About DeFi Assets LLC and Apex DeFi Labs Inc.

DeFi Assets LLC is the tokenized securities operating subsidiary of Apex DeFi Labs Inc., a Delaware C-Corp holding company. DeFi Assets LLC builds and operates VYASA — The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets — at veepcapital.com, alongside CapSeriesX and DevRaise. Apex DeFi Labs' broader portfolio includes AI Adya LLC (JUBEO AI Engine) and Vivasvat Revolutions Ltd., India (OmniHealthX, Nova Era Labs, VruddhiX). Apex DeFi Labs Inc. is raising a $5M Reg D 506(c) round at a $60M pre-money valuation. Investor inquiries: apexdefilabs.com/investor-registration.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy securities. Any offering is made only via formal offering documents to qualified investors under Reg D 506(c).