DeFi Assets LLC Introduces Cap Table on VYASA — The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Assets LLC, a subsidiary of Apex DeFi Labs Inc., today introduced Cap Table, a complete equity management system now available on VYASA — The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets. Companies can sign up and manage their cap table at www.veepcapital.com.

Cap Table is built for private companies that need their equity records to serve as a defensible legal system of record rather than a spreadsheet maintained between financings. It covers share and grant administration, vesting, scenario modeling and regulatory reporting in a single environment — including capabilities that competing platforms typically meter, charge for separately, or leave to outside counsel and valuation firms.

Every security type, from day one

Cap Table supports common and preferred shares, options, RSAs, RSUs, SARs, warrants, convertible notes and SAFEs. Multiple share classes are modeled with their own rights, preferences and conversion terms, so the record reflects the actual capital structure rather than an approximation of it.

Grants and vesting that run themselves

Companies issue grants, set vesting schedules, and administer cliffs, exercises and releases directly in the platform. Employees view their own equity through a self-service portal designed to be understood without a walkthrough — reducing the administrative load that typically falls on finance and people teams.

Modeling before you commit

Cap Table lets founders and boards model a round before signing a term sheet, run an exit waterfall to see what each class actually receives, and compare scenarios side by side. Negotiating positions can be tested against dilution and distribution outcomes in advance rather than reconstructed afterward.

Compliance without a second vendor

409A valuations, ASC 718 expense reporting, Rule 701 tracking, Form D filing and board approvals are handled within the platform rather than through add-on modules or third-party engagements. This reflects the design principle behind VYASA: compliance is native infrastructure, not a layer bolted on after the fact.

A 409A valuation, included

Every paid plan includes one 409A valuation per year. Each valuation is prepared under established methodology and signed by a credentialed independent appraiser, so it withstands auditor review and qualifies for IRS safe harbor. Comparable platforms commonly price a 409A between $2,000 and $3,500 on top of subscription fees.

Migration in about two days

Companies moving from an existing provider, including Carta, can send an export and have their cap table rebuilt and reconciled against source documents, with a position-by-position match report returned on completion. Both systems can be run in parallel for as long as the company wants. Migration is free on every plan, including the free tier.

Published pricing, priced per shareholder

Pricing is public and charged per shareholder, in cumulative bands:

Shareholders Per shareholder / month 1 – 50 Free 51 – 100 $3

101 – 250 $2

251 and above $1



Bands are cumulative: a company with 120 shareholders pays $3 each for the 51st through 100th and $2 each for the 101st through 120th. Paid plans carry a $99 monthly minimum and include one 409A valuation per year.

Built for a legal system of record

Cap Table data is encrypted at rest and in transit, access is scoped by role, and every change is logged to a full audit trail recording who changed what and when. Companies can export their complete records in standard formats at any time, with no lock-in.

Executive Commentary

“A cap table is a legal record, and it should be treated like one,” said Pramod Attarde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apex DeFi Labs Inc. “The market has normalized charging separately for the valuation, the reporting and the migration that make that record defensible. On VYASA, those are part of the product. Cap Table is the entry point to an operating system built for how private companies actually run their capital structure.”

Availability

Cap Table is available now at www.veepcapital.com, where companies can create an account, migrate their existing records and begin managing their capital structure. Companies with 50 or fewer shareholders can use the platform at no cost, and migration from an existing provider is free on every plan.

About DeFi Assets LLC

DeFi Assets LLC is an operating subsidiary of Apex DeFi Labs Inc. and the company behind VYASA — The Enterprise Operating System for Private Capital Markets, available to customers at www.veepcapital.com. VYASA provides private companies, their advisers and their investors with software for equity management, compliance, reporting and investor administration. DeFi Assets LLC also operates the CapSeriesX, Nova Era Labs, DevRaise and OmniHealthX brands.

About Apex DeFi Labs Inc.

Apex DeFi Labs Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation and the parent holding company for a group of operating entities across capital markets, blockchain, artificial intelligence, healthcare and education. Learn more at www.ApexDefiLabs.com.

Note to editors: This release describes product capabilities of a software platform and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Quoted statements are illustrative and require approval by the named individual prior to distribution. Pricing, feature availability and comparative claims regarding third-party providers should be verified by counsel before publication.