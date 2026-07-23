Accounting Today Names LBMC Investment Advisors a Top 2026 CPA Wealth Management Firm by Assets Under Management

Nashville, TN, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 23, 2026) – LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC* is pleased to announce it has been ranked No. 33 on Accounting Today's 2026 Top Firms by Assets Under Management ("Wealth Magnets") list**, an annual ranking of the nation's leading CPA-affiliated wealth management firms. The firm reported $2.305 billion in assets under management (AUM), reflecting continued growth and its commitment to helping individuals, families, business owners and executives achieve their long-term financial goals.

The 20th annual Accounting Today ranking highlights CPA-affiliated firms that have built successful wealth management practices through trusted client relationships, comprehensive financial planning and disciplined investment management. The 2026 list recognizes firms that continue to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families, business owners and executives through integrated financial advice. This year’s ranking is based on submissions from nearly 200 firms.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Accounting Today as one of the nation's leading CPA-affiliated wealth management firms," said Greg Herman, Managing Partner of LBMC Investment Advisors. "This recognition reflects the confidence our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering personalized wealth management strategies that align investment planning, tax planning, and long-term financial goals. As our clients' needs continue to evolve, we remain focused on building lasting relationships and providing thoughtful strategies that help them preserve and grow their wealth."

LBMC Investment Advisors provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment strategy, asset allocation planning, financial planning, and integrated tax advice to nearly 500 clients. As part of the LBMC Family of Companies, the firm collaborates with tax, accounting and business advisory experts to deliver coordinated strategies that address many aspects of a client's financial picture.

"Our clients value advisors who understand the full scope of their financial lives," Herman added. "Our integrated approach allows us to collaborate across disciplines to help clients navigate complex decisions, whether they are growing a business, preparing for retirement, planning a transition or creating a legacy for future generations."

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $2.3 billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded in 1998, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integration of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit lbmcinvestmentadvisors.com.

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

**Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client’s evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award. Accounting Today ranks the top CPA firms by assets under management, highlighting the key players in this major service niches for accountants. For further criteria information, please see the following: https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2026-wealth-magnets

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