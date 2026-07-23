SaintQuant Updates AI-Powered Trading Platform as Agentic AI Reshapes Retail Investing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform , today updated its platform with enhancements designed to strengthen its rules-based automated trading framework, reinforcing structured automation, integrated risk management, and user oversight as agentic AI continues to reshape retail investing.





The platform update comes amid growing adoption of AI-assisted investing across the financial services industry, where brokerage firms and investment platforms are expanding the use of artificial intelligence to analyze markets, support portfolio management, and execute trades within user-defined parameters. As automation becomes increasingly sophisticated, investors and market participants are placing greater emphasis on transparency, governance, and disciplined risk management.

SaintQuant's latest platform update further reinforces its quantitative, rules-based approach to automated trading by enhancing the platform's automation framework while maintaining predefined execution rules and integrated risk controls. The company believes that responsible AI-driven investing should combine automation with clear operating parameters that allow users to retain oversight of their trading strategies.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the way investors interact with financial markets," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "Our latest platform update reflects our continued commitment to providing structured automation supported by disciplined risk management, transparent operating frameworks, and user-defined controls."

Industry reports indicate that AI-assisted investing continues to expand across multiple asset classes, with platforms offering varying degrees of automation. While some systems execute trades within predefined investor parameters, others require user approval before individual transactions are completed. As adoption increases, industry observers continue to emphasize the importance of exposure limits, monitoring capabilities, and clearly defined operating rules, particularly during periods of heightened market volatility.

According to the company, SaintQuant's platform is designed around quantitative trading strategies that prioritize consistency, predefined execution logic, and integrated risk management rather than unrestricted autonomous decision-making.

The updated platform includes:

No-code automation: Access to pre-built quantitative trading strategies without programming or technical configuration.

Access to without programming or technical configuration. Integrated risk controls: Predefined position sizing, exposure management, and execution rules incorporated into strategy design.

Predefined position sizing, exposure management, and execution rules incorporated into strategy design. Multi-market access: Automated trading strategies available across stocks, futures, and other supported financial markets through a unified platform.

Automated trading strategies available across stocks, futures, and other supported financial markets through a unified platform. User oversight: Rules-based automation that allows users to maintain control over their selected strategies within predefined operating parameters.

Rules-based automation that allows users to maintain control over their selected strategies within predefined operating parameters. Transparent risk disclosure: Clear communication that automated trading involves risk and that no system can guarantee investment returns or eliminate the possibility of loss.

"Our objective is to help investors benefit from AI-powered automation while maintaining structured controls and realistic expectations," the spokesperson added. "We believe responsible automation should balance technological innovation with consistent risk management and transparency."

As AI-assisted investing continues to evolve, SaintQuant believes investors should evaluate not only the capabilities of automated trading systems but also the safeguards built into their operation. Features such as predefined risk controls, user oversight, monitoring capabilities, and transparent disclosures are expected to remain important considerations as AI-powered investing becomes more widely adopted.

Prospective users can also access a trial experience to explore the platform's quantitative trading strategies before committing capital.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform designed to simplify access to quantitative trading strategies. The platform combines quantitative models, automated execution, and integrated risk management across multiple financial markets, including stocks and futures, enabling users to deploy automated trading strategies without programming expertise.

For more information, visit https://saintquant.com .

Media Contact

Ryan Mitchell

Email: ryan.mitchell@saintquant.com

Website: https://saintquant.com

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, legal, or trading advice, or as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. All investing and trading activities involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no automated strategy or technology can guarantee investment returns or protection against loss. References to third-party companies, products, or published research are based on publicly available information as of July 2026 and do not imply any affiliation, endorsement, or partnership. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



