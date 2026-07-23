Walls.io Echo Turns Attendees, Speakers, and Sponsors Into Measurable Event Promotion

Vienna, VIENNA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walls.io, the social wall platform trusted by more than 9,000 brands, today announced the official launch of Walls.io Echo, a word-of-mouth marketing tool that turns event attendees, speakers, and sponsors into a measurable promotion channel. With one link, participants can post branded, pre-filled social sharing cards to eight platforms in under 30 seconds, while organizers track every share and conversion back to the campaign. During its pre-launch phase, customers including WorldatWork, Event Options, and Event Fest used Echo to drive thousands of visits and up to a 10.7x viral boost on attendee campaigns and made their success stories public. Echo is now available as a standalone product at https://echo.walls.io.

Walls.io Echo. One click social sharing.

A unique, word-of-mouth promotional tool

As teams prepare for the conferences and events that fill the coming months, Echo addresses a persistent problem in event marketing: promotion depends heavily on paid channels with declining organic returns, while the speakers, sponsors, and attendees best positioned to spread the word rarely have time to produce social posts. Echo replaces that manual work since it includes an option for pre-filled post captions, and the social card auto-populates the user’s name, position, profile picture, and more via social login. They can post to the main social media channels: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, and email.

“The majority of our customers already have an audience that wants to talk about the events they’re attending,” said CEO and Founder of Walls.io, Michael Kamleitner. “Echo simply gives that audience an easy way to do it and gives organizers the numbers to prove what it delivered."

Echo offers a new approach with word-of-mouth, or peer-to-peer, marketing that allows event organizers to build an authentic story around their event while gaining visibility and registrations. On the event organizer’s side, they simply set up a campaign with UTM details, upload a branded post template, and distribute the sharing link on event invitation emails, newsletters, and registration pages.

Some key features of the tool include:

Analytics dashboard that tracks page views, shares, clicks, top sharers, and conversions

A viral tracking tree that visualizes the spread of the event campaign from person to person

Built-in AI image generator for the social card template

Built-in AI text generator for post captions

An MCP server that securely connects AI assistants to campaign data, allowing event managers to engage with their campaign through simple conversation

A native social wall tie-in for the live event days

How Echo drove 2,109 page views and 251 shares for Event Fest

The benefits of Echo can be proven by the success of Event Fest, the largest event marketing festival in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. For its 2026 edition, the Event Fest team ran Echo campaigns for registrants, speakers, and exhibitors in the weeks before the festival. They were some of the first customers who shared their Echo success story.

The campaign recorded 2,109 page views, 251 shares, and 802 clicks, producing a 3.2x Viral Boost – meaning the event reached roughly three times the audience the organizers could have generated on their own. Paired with a live Walls.io social wall on site, the combined effort collected approximately 1,300 posts and garnered 5,800 social wall visits across the 60-day campaign period.

“Echo added something we were missing before: real audience participation before the event even started. It transformed promotion from one-way communication into something interactive,” said Jakub Klimeš, CEO of Liventa and Director of Event Fest. “The campaign naturally encouraged attendees, partners, and speakers to share their excitement online, which created authentic visibility and a strong sense of community around the festival.”

Echo can be purchased as a standalone event marketing tool as well as an enterprise add-on to the Walls.io social wall. It complies with GDPR and accessibility standards, and can easily integrate with BI dashboards, CRMs, and reporting tools via API. This gives teams faster access to insights and enables AI-powered analysis and automation without a complex setup.

Walls.io Echo social sharing cards and analytics dashboard

About Walls.io

Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution designed to help event planners increase real-time audience engagement, generate leads, and gather feedback across in-person, virtual and hybrid events. With Walls.io, event professionals can showcase user-generated content from multiple social media platforms, such as X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, and collect direct posts in a unified, customizable feed. The social wall pairs seamlessly with Walls.io Lens (digital photo booth) and Walls.io Echo (event marketing tool) to offer a unified content experience from pre-event marketing to on-site engagement.

Press Inquiries

Daniela Turcanu

daniela.turcanu [at] walls.io

https://walls.io

Schönbrunner Straße 213/215, 3rd Floor

1120 Vienna, Austria

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=U13spF2tT_E