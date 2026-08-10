Walls.io and EventMobi Partner to Bring Real-Time Attendee Content to Every Event

Vienna, VIENNA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walls.io, an attendee engagement social wall solution trusted by over 9,000 brands, announced today an official partnership with EventMobi, the event management platform used by organizers in more than 92 countries. The integration makes it easy for event teams to collect attendee posts, branded hashtag content, and live reactions and show them at the event, turning passive audiences into active participants.

Walls.io and EventMobi Partnership

Event organizers already use EventMobi to manage the whole event. This includes registration, checking in, the event app, the agenda, networking, lead capture, and more. Thanks to this partnership, they can now add a Walls.io social wall to that experience without leaving their workflow. Photos, posts, and messages from attendees will appear on screens, in the event app, and on display walls before, during, and after the event.

Events generate a lot of energy and content, and most of it is lost as soon as a session ends. Showing the content posted by the people attending gives people a reason to engage, keeps the sponsors visible, and helps event planners reach more people. According to the Event Engagement Index research by Walls.io, 67% of attendees say they're very likely to create and share content (photos, videos, reviews) during an event.

"EventMobi and Walls.io were built on the same idea: give event teams professional results," said Michael Kamleitner, CEO of Walls.io. "EventMobi runs the logistics of an event beautifully. We add the audience engagement layer on top. Together that's a more complete experience for organizers and a more memorable one for attendees."

"Content created by real attendees carries more weight right now, especially with so much of what people see online coming from AI," said Bob Vaez, CEO and Co-Founder of EventMobi. "This partnership puts that content right where organizers and attendees already are, inside the event app and onto onsite displays, and Walls.io is the clear leader in this space."

"Engagement is the metric every event team is evaluated on," said Daniela Turcanu, Head of Marketing at Walls.io. "When people see their own posts on the big screen, they don't just watch the event—they help build it. This partnership puts that moment of recognition right inside the tool organizers are already using."

How the integration works

Event planners can connect a Walls.io social wall to their EventMobi event and choose what to display. This could be posts from social platforms, a branded event hashtag, direct posts submitted by attendees via QR code, photo booth images, or live reactions. Walls.io offers full moderation control so the content can be checked before it goes live, designed to match the event branding, and shown on the event app, on-site screens, and digital signage at the same time.

EventMobi and Walls.io customers can now use the integration. You can find instructions for setting it up in the Walls.io Help Center.

About Walls.io

Walls.io is a suite of community engagement tools that helps brands collect content from social media and their own audiences. It can then display this content on screens, websites, and at live events. 9,000+ brands all over the world trust Walls.io. This is because it offers all of these things: content aggregation, moderation, custom design, enterprise-grade privacy compliance, accessibility, and analytics. And it does all of this on one platform. The company's goal is simple: to set the standard for how brands collect and share content, using software that they can trust. Find out more at https://walls.io.

About EventMobi

EventMobi is an event management platform built for mid-size associations, corporate organizations, and event agencies running complex, high-stakes events. EventMobi was founded in 2010 and is based in Toronto, Canada. It brings registration, onsite check-in, communication, and attendee engagement together in one system. The platform helps organizers in more than 92 countries and supports millions of people each year. Find out more at https://walls.io/partners/eventmobi and https://www.eventmobi.com.

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Daniela Turcanu

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https://walls.io

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