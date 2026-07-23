Wink Unveils AI Image Enhancer to Restore Clarity in Photos and Live Photos





SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wink, Meitu's top visual editing brand, has launched its AI Image Enhancer . It is built to help users fix blurry, noisy, pixelated, and compressed visuals across photos and Live Photos. Designed for creators, online sellers, educators, and everyday users, it gives users a practical way to recover visual quality from files that are difficult to capture again.

When Image Quality Falls Short

Many images lose quality long before they are ready to be shared or reused. Photos captured in bad light conditions can appear “grainy,” and motion may cause blur and loss of sharpness. Images that have been downloaded, shared, or uploaded across platforms can also be compressed, leading to softer and less detailed images.

The challenge extends beyond newly captured photos. Older images can lose clarity over time, while screenshots and digital graphics may become difficult to read or reuse. Important graphics often require additional cleanup before they can support publishing, education, marketing, or e-commerce needs.

These can be resolved by using professional editing software but entail some manual work, technical expertise, and production time. To many users, the issue of restoring image quality is an unnecessary blockage to accessing content with confidence.

Turning Poor-Quality Images to Enhanced Visuals.

Wink image quality enhancer combines various AI-powered enhancement methods to address common image quality challenges. It can fix noise, lost details, compression artifacts, and photo degradation caused by aging.

Key capabilities include:

Noise Reduction - Reduces grain and compression artifacts in low-light, older, and heavily shared photos.

- Reduces grain and compression artifacts in low-light, older, and heavily shared photos. AI Generative Reconstruction: Helps rebuild missing or unclear details for more coherent visuals.

Helps rebuild missing or unclear details for more coherent visuals. Sharpness Optimization - Enhances textures and edges for clearer images.

- Enhances textures and edges for clearer images. Batch Processing - Allows users to enhance multiple images at once for faster workflows.

- Allows users to enhance multiple images at once for faster workflows. Adjustable Enhancement Controls - Let users control the level of correction based on the condition of each image.

- Let users control the level of correction based on the condition of each image. Pixel Correction and Optimization : Pixel correction and quality optimization help improve clarity, sharpness, and visual detail.

: Pixel correction and quality optimization help improve clarity, sharpness, and visual detail. Subject Detection and Structure Enhancement: The system can detect the main subject and enhance structural clarity around key visual elements.



Bringing Old Photos Back To Life.

Many users have old photos that have faded over time. Some images have lost detail through repeated sharing or exist only in low-quality digital copies. Wink AI Image quality Enhancer can help improve the clarity of these old images by recovering visual detail and refining the overall image quality.

Family photographs, archived images, and older digital files can be restored into cleaner versions that are suited for sharing or preservation.

Users can also adjust the enhancement strength based on the image’s condition.

Subtle improvements may be enough for lightly degraded photos, while heavily faded or pixelated images can receive more extensive restoration.

Flexible Enhancement Across Live Photos

Most people today work with more than just still images. They capture Live Photos on their phones, shoot short clips for social content, and record product demos. They save motion-based memories alongside their regular photo libraries.

Wink supports photos and Live Photos within the same workflow. The feature enhances both key frames and motion frames to preserve detail, sharpness, and natural movement in Live Photos.

Enhancing Images for Everyday Digital Use

Wink AI Image Enhancer supports a range of personal, creative, and business image workflows.

Social Media and Creator Content

Creators can improve portraits, travel photos, and compressed social media images before publishing.

E-commerce Product Images

Online sellers can refine product photos and promotional visuals without reshooting images.

Educational and Reference Materials

Students and educators can improve scanned documents and presentation materials for better readability.

Marketing and Brand Assets

Marketing teams can enhance campaign visuals and digital assets before sharing them across platforms.

"High-quality visuals shouldn't require professional editing skills," said a Wink product lead. "Many people have photos they cannot capture again. We built AI Image Enhancer to help them restore clarity, reduce noise, and improve important details through a simple and controlled process."

About Wink

Wink is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform that helps users create and enhance visual content. It offers AI-powered tools for image and video enhancement, video retouching, image watermark removal, photo restoration, video editing, and creative workflows. Wink helps creators, businesses, and everyday users improve content quality with less manual effort.

About Meitu

Meitu is a global AI technology company specializing in visual creativity and digital content solutions. Through its portfolio of imaging and video products, including Meitu, BeautyCam, Kumoo, Wink, RoboNeo, WHEE, Designkit, and more, the company helps users create, edit, and share visual content worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a04bf8b-4ec5-4fe4-8559-5209aad93e7a