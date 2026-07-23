TELFAIR MUSEUMS ANNOUNCES NEW EXHIBIT, DIVIDED LOYALTIES: STORIES OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, OPENING JULY 24

SAVANNAH, GA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums will present Divided Loyalties: Stories of the American Revolution, at the Jepson Center’s Lewis Gallery from July 24, 2026, to Feb. 28, 2027, featuring work from the Telfair Museum’s permanent collection. This exhibition celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Select prints from the 1970s bicentennial celebrations also will be on display. It is hoped that this will encourage visitors to consider different themes that emerge from the more historical works, especially the role of people outside the “founding fathers,” and how they have changed, or not, throughout history from 1776 to the present. Visitors will see works such as a portrait of George Washington, created around 1830, and a portrait of James Habersham, a prominent figure in colonial Georgia, painted in the mid-1760s. These pieces help ground us in the historical narrative while also revealing how leaders and legacies have been remembered over time. In addition to these earlier works, the exhibition also includes prints such as Union Mixer, a 1975 lithograph. These works invite visitors to consider how interpretations of the American Revolution have evolved, from 1776 to 1976, and now to 2026.

“This exhibit offers glimpses of the human experiences of the American Revolution,” said Ahmauri Williams-Alford. “In doing so, we are able to reflect on 250 years of impact on our daily lives.”

This exhibition is organized by Telfair Museums and co-curated by Dr. Elyse D. Gerstenecker, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Decorative Arts, and Ahmauri Williams-Alford, Assistant Curator of Historical Interpretation, as well as being assisted by Theresa Grohovsky, Group Tours Manager, Harris Hoin, Lead Interpretive Guide, Olli Pamplin, Interpretive Guide, and Aubree Wimberly, Interpretive Guide.

To learn more, please visit www.telfair.org

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For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kristyn Beasley at kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com or 229-393-6457, Genelle Williams at genelle@lesleyfrancispr.com or 864-704-6329, or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. Museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

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