First American Equipment Finance renews HFMA Peer Review designation

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, First American Equipment Finance has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Financing Solutions.

First American Equipment Finance is ranked among the largest equipment finance companies in the U.S. and is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank, an RBC company. For more than three decades, First American has helped over 1,000 healthcare organizations finance projects supporting growth, innovation and operational improvements. Funded projects range from $250,000 to more than $100 million and include medical equipment, technology and software implementations, expansion and renovation initiatives, and more. First American employs more Certified Lease and Finance Professionals than any organization worldwide, and the company’s financing solutions were the first in the industry to achieve the national HFMA Peer Reviewed designation.

"We are proud to have maintained this prestigious HFMA designation for over 15 years,” said Lori Dennis, senior vice president of First American Equipment Finance. “Retaining this recognition reflects our team's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional financing solutions that support healthcare organizations across the country.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"HFMA's Peer Review process is designed to give healthcare leaders greater confidence when evaluating solutions that support critical financial and operational decisions," said HFMA Chief Mission Impact Officer Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "First American's continued achievement of the Peer Reviewed designation reflects a sustained commitment to delivering financing solutions that have been independently evaluated for effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 145,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About First American

First American Equipment Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Los Angeles, CA-based City National Bank, an RBC Company. First American is ranked among the largest equipment finance companies in the United States and provides equipment financing to established commercial borrowers nationwide. For more information, visit faef.com.

About City National

City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of April 30, 2026. A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its investment affiliates manage or administer $112 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves. City National Bank. Member FDIC. City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank. For more information, visit cnb.com.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

bdennison@hfma.org

Sarah Michael, SVP, Marketing & Digital

First American Equipment Finance

585.643.3349

sarah.michael@faef.com