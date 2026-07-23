Silvercrest Asset Management Rebrands International and Global Value Platform as the Silvercrest Focused Value Platform

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce that it has renamed its San Diego-based international and global value strategies as the Silvercrest Focused Value Platform. The new name reflects the philosophical and portfolio construction characteristics that distinguish the team’s investment approach.

Managed by a highly experienced team of investment professionals, the Silvercrest Focused Value Platform offers concentrated Global, International, Emerging Markets, and International Small Cap strategies to institutional investors and select ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals. The strategies share defining characteristics—high conviction and concentration—setting the portfolios apart from other value managers.

“This rebranding gives our clients a clearer picture of what has always set this team apart: a disciplined, concentrated, high-conviction approach to value investing across global markets. The Focused Value name draws that thread together,” said Allen Gray, Global Head of Institutional Business for Silvercrest.

The rebranding does not change the team, its investment process, or the strategies themselves. It aligns the platform’s name with the way the team has always invested: building focused, high-conviction portfolios drawn from the full opportunity set across international and global markets.

The Silvercrest Focused Value Platform operates independently from the Silvercrest Value Opportunity Platform, which draws on the full breadth of the value spectrum to generate alpha while targeting lower-volatility outcomes. Together, the two platforms give clients two genuinely distinct ways to access the alpha potential in value equities.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe and Australia. As of March 31, 2026, the firm reported discretionary assets under management of $23.1 billion.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com