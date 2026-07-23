Zoomex Empowers Traders to Profit From Sideways Markets With Contract Grid

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomex has unveiled Contract Grid, enabling crypto traders to generate returns during sideways and range-bound markets. The automated system is designed specifically for conditions where prices fluctuate within a defined range without a clear trend, allowing traders to profit from market movement itself rather than attempting to predict the next major directional move.

Most crypto traders spend a lot of energy trying to predict the next major market move. However, markets do not always trend clearly. Prices often move sideways for days or weeks, fluctuating within a defined range without committing to a sustained upward or downward direction. These conditions can be difficult to trade manually.







Most crypto traders spend a lot of energy trying to predict the next major market move. However, markets do not always trend clearly. Prices often move sideways for days or weeks, fluctuating within a defined range without committing to a sustained upward or downward direction. These conditions can be difficult to trade manually.





Zoomex's Contract Grid is designed specifically for this type of market. Instead of relying on directional forecasts, the strategy is built to profit from market movement itself, regardless of whether prices trend higher or lower.





What Contract Grid Trading Does

A grid trading strategy divides a selected price range into multiple price levels. As the market moves through those levels, the system automatically buys and sells according to the predefined parameters.

Once traders configure the price range and trading parameters, Zoomex's Contract Grid manages the process automatically. It opens and closes positions as the price crosses each grid level, replenishes orders after every completed trade, and continues operating as long as the market remains within the defined range.





The core principle is straightforward: the strategy does not require the market to move in a specific direction. Instead, it is designed to benefit from continuous price movement within the selected range.





This approach is particularly useful during range-bound markets, where manual trading often requires constant monitoring to capture relatively small opportunities. Contract Grid automates this process, allowing traders to systematically capitalize on market volatility that might otherwise be difficult to trade consistently.





Matching the Grid to Market Conditions

Zoomex's Contract Grid offers three directional modes, allowing traders to align the strategy with prevailing market conditions instead of applying a single approach to every scenario.





Long Grid is designed for an oscillating but generally bullish market, buying during pullbacks and selling during rallies as prices trend upward.

is designed for an oscillating but generally bullish market, buying during pullbacks and selling during rallies as prices trend upward. Short Grid is intended for a bearish, range-bound market, selling into strength and buying back during periods of weakness.

is intended for a bearish, range-bound market, selling into strength and buying back during periods of weakness. Neutral Grid simultaneously maintains long and short positions to capture opportunities from price movement in either direction without requiring a directional market view.









Contract Grid also provides multiple grid spacing options.





The Arithmetic Grid places grid levels at equal price intervals, making it suitable for assets trading within relatively stable and predictable ranges.





The Geometric Grid places levels at equal percentage intervals instead. This structure is better suited to more volatile trading pairs, where fixed price intervals may either trigger too frequently or too infrequently.





For traders with longer investment horizons, the Large-Range Grid expands both the price boundaries and the spacing between grid levels. This reduces trading frequency while allowing the strategy to accommodate larger market swings without moving outside its predefined range.







Setting Up and Monitoring a Contract Grid

Launching a Contract Grid on Zoomex requires traders to define several key parameters, including:

Trading pair

Maximum and minimum price boundaries

Number of grid levels

Trading direction

Leverage and margin



Before activation, the platform validates these parameters to ensure the selected configuration can operate correctly.





Once a strategy is live, Zoomex provides comprehensive performance tracking, including active strategies, historical records, cumulative profit, ROI, the number of arbitrage trades executed, and detailed order and pairing records. This visibility enables traders to monitor strategy performance and make informed adjustments over time.







For traders who are new to grid trading, the Futures Grid marketplace provides a practical starting point. It features live, community-run strategies across trading pairs including XRPUSDT, WLDUSDT, HYPEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, BTCUSDT, and BNBUSDT.





Each listed strategy displays its trading direction, leverage, 30-day backtest ROI, minimum investment, and suggested duration. Rather than building a strategy entirely from scratch, traders can review existing strategies and use them as a reference.





About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading. The platform serves more than 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions and offers access to more than 590 trading pairs. Built around ease of use, transparency, fairness, and speed, Zoomex provides a clear and efficient trading experience for users worldwide.





Through its high-performance matching engine, transparent asset and order displays, and clearly defined fee and rule mechanisms, Zoomex enables users to better understand their account status, order execution, trading costs, and trading results.





Zoomex maintains registrations, licenses, and regulatory statuses across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC. The platform has also completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Zoomex continues to strengthen its trust framework through its Proof of Reserves, Security & Transparency, Compliance Information, and Fees / Rules Transparency initiatives.





Beyond trading, Zoomex has established partnerships in professional sports, including the TGR Haas F1 Team, FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis events such as Wimbledon. The values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution closely align with Zoomex's approach to derivatives trading.

Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.



Media Contact:



Contact: Catherine

Email: catherine.shi@zoomex.com

Company: Zoomex

Address: 306 Victoria House,Victoria,Mahé,Seychelles

Website: https://www.zoomex.com/



Publication Partner: ZM Newswire - Powered By Zeest Media





Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.