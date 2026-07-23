Kortrijk, WEST FLANDERS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist®, a leading software tool for online sellers, is transforming the way resellers manage their multichannel retail operations. By offering a seamless solution to create and publish product listings across more than 11 marketplaces, Crosslist® is helping sellers reach a broader audience with minimal effort.

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In the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce, expanding into multiple sales channels is crucial for growth. However, this expansion often brings challenges such as maintaining listings, tracking inventory, and managing orders across various platforms. Crosslist® addresses these issues by providing a comprehensive tool that simplifies the cross-listing process, allowing sellers to focus on scaling their business.

"Crosslist® is designed to eliminate the repetitive task of creating the same product listing multiple times," says Gilles Couvreur, spokesperson for Crosslist®. "Our platform not only saves time but also enhances efficiency, enabling resellers to concentrate on sourcing new inventory and engaging with customers."

Crosslist® stands out with its bulk action capabilities, allowing users to update prices, edit descriptions, and manage large batches of items effortlessly. This feature ensures that once an item is sold, it can be quickly removed or relisted, preventing the common issue of selling out-of-stock products.

For resellers, choosing the right cross-listing software is essential. Crosslist® offers extensive marketplace coverage, automatic inventory tracking, and seamless posting mechanics. These features ensure that sales are detected automatically, reducing the need for manual checks and freeing up valuable time for sellers.

As retailers venture into new sales channels, it's imperative to select tools that address their unique pain points. Crosslist® and its counterparts provide the necessary infrastructure to maintain accurate listings, honest inventory, and efficient fulfillment processes.

By leveraging these tools, resellers can confidently expand their reach, ensuring that their operations keep pace with growth. Crosslist® continues to lead the way in empowering resellers to achieve success in the competitive world of multichannel retail.

Crosslist Features

About Crosslist

Crosslist® is a software tool for online sellers that lets them create a product listing once and automatically publish it across 11+ marketplaces (like eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, etc.), aiming to increase sales by reaching more buyers with minimal extra work. It emphasizes speed and efficiency through AI features that generate listings, suggest prices, and enhance photos, while also offering bulk posting, inventory syncing, and centralized management from one dashboard. Overall, Crosslist® positions itself as a time-saving, sales-boosting “cross-listing” platform that helps resellers scale their business by simplifying multi-platform selling.

Press Inquiries

Gilles Couvreur

gilles.couvreur [at] crosslist.com

https://crosslist.com/

Doorniksesteenweg 61/0022, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium