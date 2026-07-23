SBA Announces $9 Million in Grant Funding for the Supply Chain Acceleration and Logistics Enablement (SCALE) Program

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it is seeking proposals for a new funding competition as part of the Supply Chain Acceleration and Logistics Enablement (SCALE) Program, which will award 20 grants of up to $500,000 each over a two‑year period of performance. The program, which will provide a total of $9 million in funding, is designed to help small businesses address supply chain constraints, increase production, and expand participation in strategically important supply chains.

“Thanks to President Trump’s tireless commitment to building in America, this Administration is driving the most aggressive reindustrialization effort our nation has ever seen,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The Trump SBA is dedicated to strengthening our manufacturing base by supporting the capital and resources required to return to Made in America. The SBA’s SCALE Program offers targeted support to rebuild critical supply chains across our industrial base by empowering high‑potential domestic suppliers to meet new demand, reshore production, and put American workers and producers back in charge of the industries that keep our nation strong - from agriculture and energy to defense.”

Eligible applicants include public or private entities, nonprofit organizations, and institutions capable of delivering accelerator programming, technical assistance, industry engagement, or related services that support small businesses in the identified priority supply chains. Applicants must focus on one of the following SCALE industry supply chain priorities:

Advanced Manufacturing

Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Supply Chains

Defense Industrial Base Technologies and Components

Energy, Critical Materials, and Industrial Inputs

Food Supply and Agricultural Systems

Transportation, Logistics, and Industrial Infrastructure

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the SBA has emphasized investment in manufacturing and critical supply chains as part of the broader America First agenda to restore U.S. industrial dominance. By pairing new grant programs like SCALE with expanded access to working capital, reforms to long‑term investment vehicles, and technical assistance for onshoring, the agency is building a comprehensive toolkit to help small businesses reshore the production, logistics, and industrial infrastructure that underpin America’s economic and national security.

The SBA has committed to rebuilding American supply chains and domestic manufacturing through a series of targeted initiatives. This year, the agency waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes, established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers, and modernized the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program so more private capital flows into critical, supply‑chain‑sensitive industries. The agency also announced a new 90% Made in America Loan Guarantee for small manufacturers and continues to promote existing programs such as the asset-based 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Program.

Applicants must submit proposals electronically through Grants.gov. The deadline for proposal submissions is Aug. 7 by 4:00 p.m. ET. General questions about these grant opportunities should be directed to accelerators@sba.gov.

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About SBA Office of Investment and Innovation

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) leads programs to support U.S. growth-oriented small businesses and startups. These programs provide access to capital, assistance, and networks to support the success of innovation-driven small businesses. OII’s work is bolstered by public-private partnerships that drive small business growth from idea to impact. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-investment-innovation.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.