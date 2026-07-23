DTC Joins the AMD Robotics Partner Network to Accelerate Development of Next Generation Physical AI Solutions

BOSTON, MA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that it has joined the AMD Robotics Partner Network, an open ecosystem that enables partners to build and deploy robotics solutions across embedded, edge, and cloud environments using AMD compute. The network brings together ODMs, ISVs, sensor providers, system integrators, and more to accelerate end-to-end robotics innovation on an AMD-validated platform.

“The AMD Robotics Partner Network is designed to help partners accelerate the development of physical AI systems through an open and scalable ecosystem spanning edge to cloud,” said KV Thanjavur Bhaaskar, Robotics Lead, AMD. “It enables a unified approach to robotics innovation that combines hardware, software, and ecosystem collaboration.”

“Physical AI is where the digital twin proves its value — a robot that perceives, reasons, and acts in the real world is only as capable as the twin it trains and validates against, and that capability depends on interoperability between the two," said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "Joining the AMD Robotics Partner Network offers the opportunity to help shape the frameworks that connect physical AI and digital twins, contributing to the broader community.”

About Digital Twin Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC advances digital twin adoption and market growth by working closely with members to foster development, raise awareness, and enhance interoperability of digital twin applications throughout the Digital Twin Lifecycle across industries. DTC is an EDM Association community. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

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