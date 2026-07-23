Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced that Inter&Co Stadium will become Inter.co Stadium, marking the next chapter in a partnership built on a shared belief in the power of connection.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the stadium in the heart of downtown Orlando, united by their passion for sports, entertainment and community. As the home of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and the Orlando Storm, the venue has become a place where unforgettable moments are shared, new traditions are created and connections are strengthened.

For Inter's 44 million customers around the world, connection is also at the center of everything the company does. Through its global financial platform, Inter helps people access the products, services and experiences that matter most to them. Inter.co Stadium brings that same philosophy beyond the digital world and into a physical space where people come together through shared experiences.

The transition from Inter&Co Stadium to Inter.co Stadium represents more than a name change. It reflects the evolution of a partnership that bridges the digital and physical worlds, creating new opportunities for fans, customers and the broader Central Florida community to engage, connect and belong. New benefits for Inter customers and fans at every game include:



Phone charging stations throughout the stadium, free for Inter account holders and available to all fans to rent

Exclusive ticket access and VIP matchday experiences for Inter Prime and Win customers

Player meet-and-greet opportunities for Inter customers throughout the season



"Orlando is not a market we entered lightly. This stadium represents the kind of long-term commitment we make when we believe in a community and in a partner that shares our ambition. Our customers live across borders, and they deserve a brand that shows up where it matters to them. Inter.co Stadium is how we’re continuing to do that," explained João Vitor Menin, Global CEO at Inter.

"At our core, we believe sports have a unique ability to bring people together," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter.co Stadium. "Our stadium is more than a venue. It's where fans, families and communities come together to share experiences they'll remember for a lifetime. That's why this partnership with Inter is such a natural fit. Both organizations believe in creating connections that matter. Whether those connections begin through technology, through sport or through shared experiences, they ultimately bring people together, and that's what Inter.co Stadium represents."

Opened in 2017, Inter.co Stadium is home to Orlando City SC (MLS), the Orlando Pride (NWSL) and the Orlando Storm (UFL) and welcomes over half a million visitors annually to downtown Orlando. The venue has established itself as one of the premier destinations for sports and entertainment in Central Florida, hosting world-class competitions, international matches and community events, including:

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

U.S. Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (2018 & 2022)

U.S. Women's National Team SheBelieves Cup (2018, 2020 & 2023)

2019 MLS All-Star Game

2017 NWSL Championship

2017 NCAA Women's College Cup

MLS Combines (2018 & 2019)

Cure Bowl (2019, 2021 & 2022)

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony

England vs. Costa Rica men’s international friendly (June 2026)

As Inter.co Stadium enters its next chapter, Inter and the Club remain focused on creating new ways to connect customers, supporters and the broader community through experiences that extend from a digital platform to the heart of downtown Orlando. Together, they are building a place where technology enhances connection, sport inspires belonging and communities come together.

About Inter

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a global financial platform providing banking, credit, investments, payments, and lifestyle solutions to 44 million customers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world’s leading fintechs and digital banks, Inter is guided by the Rule of 50: a commitment to growing with profitability and discipline as we expand globally. Learn more at Inter.co.

About Inter.co Stadium:

Opened in March 2017, Inter.co Stadium is home to Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The soccer-specific stadium is located in the heart of Downtown Orlando and was the first MLS stadium to open with five consecutive victories.

Inter.co Stadium features a 360-degree lower bowl, North America’s first safe-standing supporters’ section – dubbed “The Wall” – and a four-sided canopy roof to keep the noise in and weather out. In Section 12, there are 49 rainbow-colored seats to memorialize the victims of the tragedy at Pulse Night Club. The stadium also houses the Club’s Front Office.

Since its opening, the venue has already seen a number of guest experience upgrades, highlighted by the “Orlando Made” food and beverage program, featuring over two dozen local favorites restaurants and concepts for fans to enjoy all that the City Beautiful has to offer under one roof.

To date, the stadium has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, U.S. Men’s National Team's 2018 & 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2018, 2020 & 2023 SheBelieves Cup, as well as the 2017 NWSL Championship, 2017 NCAA Women’s College Cup, 2018 & 2019 MLS Combines, multiple editions of the Florida Cup, the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, the 2019, 2021 & 2022 Cure Bowl, the Orlando Philharmonic and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony.

Media Relations: interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Investor Relations: ir@inter.co