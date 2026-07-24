Inbank appoints new Chief Technology Officer and changes Management Board composition

Following the announcement of changes to Inbank's operating model on 19 June 2026, the Inbank Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Marten Meikop as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Board, effective 10 August 2026.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has resolved to extend the term of Chief Risk Officer Evelin Lindvers for a further three years starting 7 August 2026, and to recall Ivar Kurvits from the Management Board effective 31 July 2026. Ivar will continue as Head of Corporate Development & Strategy.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, comments:

“I am delighted to welcome Marten to Inbank. He brings extensive experience in building cross-border technology platforms and leading large engineering organisations through periods of rapid growth. One of Marten's key priorities will be taking our technology platform to the next level. Building a truly scalable platform has long been one of our strategic ambitions, and I am confident that Marten has the experience and leadership to help us achieve it.

With the recent introduction of the Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Product Officer roles, we now have a tighter Management Board with clear ownership across our key domains enabling stronger alignment, faster decisions, and better execution of our strategy."

Marten Meikop comments:

“I spent the past ten years at Pipedrive, building a world-class engineering team and platform. I'm excited to join Inbank because it combines the agility of a fintech with the strength of a licensed bank — that's a rare foundation to build on. The embedded finance platform has enormous potential, and as the company enters its next growth phase, this is exactly the kind of challenge I thrive on.”

Marten Meikop is an experienced engineering leader with a strong track record in building scalable technology platforms and driving engineering strategy at product-led technology companies. He joins Inbank from Pipedrive, where he spent close to a decade, most recently as Director of Engineering Platform, leading a department close to 100 engineers. Earlier in his career, he has worked at Elion and Proekspert, among others. He holds a Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Information Technology from TalTech.

Following these changes, the Management Board of AS Inbank will consist of six members: Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO; Marko Varik, CFO and Deputy CEO; Margus Kastein, Chief Commercial Officer; Piret Paulus, Chief Product Officer; Evelin Lindvers, Chief Risk Officer; and Marten Meikop, Chief Technology Officer.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across seven markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550