Ragnarok Origin Classic Officially Launched in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026

Seoul, South Korea, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, has officially launched Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026.

Starting July 23 (EDT), Ragnarok Origin Classic began service in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru. Ragnarok Origin Classic was released as a multi-platform for both PC and Mobile. The PC version can be installed by downloading the client from the official website, and the Mobile version can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store in their respective regions after searching the title name.

Operated through a monthly pass system, Ragnarok Origin Classic provides a gameplay experience in which player’s skill and strategy make or break the game. It has enhanced playtime and convenience features by simplifying the growth mechanics, while at the same time reviving the classic sentiment by inheriting the original Ragnarok Origin universe and job class system.

Gravity stated, “We have perfectly realized the pure joy of adventure that users have long hoped for in Ragnarok Origin Classic. We are confident that users will be satisfied, as much as they have waited for it.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Website]

https://roocamer.gnjoy.game/home

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokOriginClassicNA/

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official YouTube Page]

https://www.youtube.com/@RagnarokOriginClassic-AM

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Discord Community]

https://discord.com/invite/NECcgfGR7u

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official TikTok Page]

https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokoriginclassicam?lang=en

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Instagram Page]

https://www.instagram.com/rooc.am.official/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801