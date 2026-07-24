Mission Critical Group and CORE Transformers Enter into Merger Agreement 

Adds engineered-to-order transformers to MCG’s growing critical power platform

Enhances speed-to-power capabilities by expanding access to transformer capacity and shortening the path from design to deployment

Enables customers to source a broader suite of electrical equipment and services from a single, trusted partner



FRISCO, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), a leading provider of end-to-end electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical facilities, including data centers, manufacturing plants, and energy infrastructure, today announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with CORE Transformers (“CORE”), a supplier of engineered-to-order transformers for data center, grid, and industrial applications. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

The merger adds CORE's transformers to MCG’s growing critical power platform, further strengthening its ability to serve customers across mission critical end markets. By expanding access to transformer capacity and bringing design of the entire powertrain in-house, the transaction enhances MCG’s ability to deliver industry-leading speed-to-power.

Together, MCG and CORE will provide customers with a single, trusted partner capable of delivering all the electrical infrastructure required for complex mission critical projects. Following the closing of the transaction, CORE will become part of the MCG company and will continue operating under the CORE brand with its existing leadership team.

“Transformers are a natural extension of our integrated power solutions platform, and CORE is the ideal partner to bring that capability to MCG,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “CORE’s deep technical expertise, strong manufacturing relationships, and proven speed of delivery will enable us to offer customers a more complete solution and an accelerated path to power.”

“CORE will continue to deliver the same level of service and responsiveness to its reseller and distribution customer base. This includes maintaining an inventory of more than 1,000 transformers available for immediate deployment and drawing on more than 5.5 million square feet of global production capacity to deliver custom transformer solutions in as little as 16 weeks,” said Randall Maddox, co-founder of CORE Transformers. “The combination with MCG adds a new channel for CORE while reinforcing its commitment to the customers and partners who have driven its growth.”

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group is a leading provider of end-to-end electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical facilities, including data centers, manufacturing plants, and energy infrastructure. We design, manufacture, integrate and service modular power solutions, including switchgear, e-Houses, power skids, backup power systems, and related critical power equipment. Our customers include major technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy companies across North America, and we operate more than 18 manufacturing facilities in the United States. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About CORE Transformers

CORE Transformers is a supplier of new, made-to-order, and remanufactured power transformers serving data center, commercial, industrial, utility, renewable energy, and critical power markets. With more than 1,000 units in ready-to-ship inventory and access to over 5.5 million square feet of global production capacity, CORE delivers stock, custom, and remanufactured transformer solutions on timelines that meet urgent project demands. CORE helps customers navigate long industry lead times through inventory depth, remanufacturing capabilities, and responsive support. For more information, visit coretransformers.com.