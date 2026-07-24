Signorelli Unveils 55-Acre Commerce District at Valley Ranch

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signorelli, one of Texas' largest privately held real estate development companies, announces Commerce District at Valley Ranch, a transformative mixed-use destination encompassing more than one million square feet and representing the next phase in the evolution of the award-winning 1,400-acre Valley Ranch master-planned community in New Caney, Texas.

Situated on 55 acres along the rapidly growing U.S. 59/I-69 corridor, Commerce District will include more than 700,000 square feet of Class A office, multifamily and hospitality space, complemented by best-in-class retail, restaurants and entertainment. Developed in two phases, Commerce District is envisioned as Northeast Houston's premier destination for corporate headquarters, regional offices, upscale shopping, exceptional dining and memorable experiences.

The first phase will be anchored by a new 120,000-square-foot H-E-B supermarket featuring signature amenities from the Texas-based grocer, including H-E-B Curbside with an extensive covered pickup area, a fuel station and a car wash. With an anticipated Fall 2027 opening, this location is H-E-B's first store in New Caney and its 11th in Montgomery County. In addition to H-E-B, this phase includes nearly 20,000 square feet of architecturally distinctive retail space and two premier outparcel opportunities for complementary restaurants, retail and service-oriented businesses.

With roadway and utility infrastructure already in place, district construction is scheduled to begin in late July 2026.

"Commerce District reflects the long-term vision and strategic planning that define our approach to creating integrated communities," said Danny Signorelli, founder and CEO of Signorelli. "It's another step toward the vision we've had for Valley Ranch from the very beginning: a place where people can live, work, shop, gather and build their future within one connected community. The addition of H-E-B is more than welcoming a premier retailer—it reinforces Valley Ranch's continued ability to attract investment, create jobs and deliver lasting value for the families and communities we serve."

The future second phase will introduce a vibrant mixed-use environment featuring aspirational retail, chef-driven restaurants, luxury multifamily residences, Class A office space and thoughtfully designed public gathering spaces. Landscaped plazas, outdoor dining, live entertainment and festivals will create a walkable destination designed to bring together shopping, dining, employment and residential living.

"Commerce District represents the next chapter in the commercial evolution of Valley Ranch," said Greg Wattson, senior vice president of Commercial Development at Signorelli. "H-E-B provides a strong foundation for a carefully curated collection of retailers, restaurants and services that will serve one of the fastest-growing trade areas in Texas. As future phases come online, Commerce District will become a destination where commerce, community and quality of life come together."





Commerce District will also support continued residential growth at Valley Ranch, including the recently announced 328-acre Azalea District, the community's final single-family neighborhood. Its 203-acre residential component features 359 homes built exclusively by First America Homes, Signorelli's award-winning homebuilding division. Residents will enjoy convenient access to Commerce District's employment opportunities, shopping, dining and everyday services.

Homes in Azalea feature thoughtfully designed floorplans for modern living, with pricing beginning in the $300,000s. The Founders Circle program offers the first 40 qualified buyers priority homesite selection, early floorplan access and exclusive pricing incentives.

Valley Ranch Continues Its Transformation

Commerce District builds on Signorelli’s growing collection of interconnected districts at Valley Ranch, which have established the community as one of Greater Houston's premier live-work-play destinations. Valley Ranch Town Center, the community's 1.5-million-square-foot retail and entertainment hub, continues to attract strong leasing activity at 97 percent occupancy and draws nearly 12 million visitors annually, making it one of Houston's most visited outdoor shopping destinations.

Adjacent to Town Center, the Marketplace District continues to gain momentum with 114 acres of retail, including The Village Green, an elevated lifestyle destination featuring national retailers, restaurants, and gathering spaces. The district has attracted strong interest from prospective tenants, with active leasing efforts underway to bring a diverse mix of retail, dining, service, and entertainment users to the development, further strengthening its role as a premier regional destination.

Nearby, the Entertainment District is advancing approximately 1.4 million square feet of mixed-use development, highlighted by a 210,000-square-foot convention center, the seventh largest in Texas, which is scheduled to open in late 2026.

In total, Valley Ranch encompasses 2.55 million square feet of retail, office, entertainment, restaurant and mixed-use development, complemented by more than 2,000 single-family homes and 1,000 multifamily residences.

The East Montgomery County Improvement District (EMCID) continues to partner with Signorelli to advance economic development, infrastructure investment and business recruitment throughout the region.

In addition to Valley Ranch, Signorelli’s development portfolio includes 16 planned communities across Greater Houston. The largest is Austin Point in Fort Bend County, a 4,700-acre master-planned satellite city at the future intersection of Fort Bend Parkway and Grand Parkway. Planned for approximately 14,000 homes and more than 1,600 acres of commercial, hospitality, medical, multifamily and corporate development, Austin Point is one of the largest mixed-use projects currently underway in Texas.

To learn more about Signorelli, visit www.signorellicompany.com.

About Signorelli

Since 1994, Signorelli has pioneered visionary real estate developments across Texas, creating dynamic places where families can live, work, shop, and play. With a vertically integrated portfolio spanning land development, master-planned communities, single-family and multifamily housing, retail, office, and mixed-use projects, Signorelli is recognized as one of the state’s largest privately held developers. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit www.signorellicompany.com or www.valley-ranch.com. Follow on the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

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