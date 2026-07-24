Eclipse Automation Receives $6 Million Investment to Bring Digital Innovation to Factory Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation today announced a $6 million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). The investment, delivered through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative and the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII), will help Eclipse drive efficiencies through new technologies, supporting the company’s continued growth and development of digital manufacturing capabilities.

The funding supports a larger investment by Eclipse as the company builds on 25 years of automation engineering and manufacturing experience. As connected data, simulation, immersive technology and AI reshape the industry, Eclipse is developing new capabilities to help manufacturers plan and scale production more effectively.

Eclipse has spent the past three years developing these capabilities, giving the company a head start as factory automation becomes more digitally enabled. The investment will help accelerate this work through Project Neuron and the Neuron Centre.

Project Neuron is a company-wide initiative to better connect Eclipse’s information, systems, and expertise. It will improve how the company designs, plans, builds, and delivers automation while supporting new digital tools for employees and customers.

The Neuron Centre will serve as the physical home for much of this work. Located on Eclipse’s Cambridge campus, the new headquarters and Centre of Innovation will bring the company’s corporate functions together with new innovation-focused spaces and programs, including the Digital Manufacturing Incubator, already home to Mirsee Robotics, and a new immersive technology lab.

Eclipse helps manufacturers across diverse industries scale global production of critical products the world depends on. Project Neuron will unlock more of Eclipse’s expertise and value—supporting stronger collaboration, better-informed decisions, and greater quality and predictability throughout each project.

Project Neuron and the Neuron Centre will help Eclipse grow its global business while keeping more high-value engineering and manufacturing activity in Canada. This will help support export growth, skilled job creation, and long-term economic growth, while strengthening the country’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“We’re grateful to FedDev Ontario and Minister Evan Solomon for their support and confidence in Eclipse,” said Steve Mai, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Automation. “This investment will help us use technology to work more efficiently as we continue to solve complex manufacturing challenges. By continuing to grow in Canada, we can help customers bring critical products to market globally while creating jobs here at home.”

The investment marks an important step in Eclipse’s evolution from a global automation engineering and manufacturing leader into a technology-first company. It will create opportunities for employees to work with emerging technologies and help shape the future of factory automation.

Eclipse is currently hiring across applications engineering, software and AI, project management, quality, project controls, sales, and all skilled trades. To explore current opportunities, visit eclipseautomation.com/careers.

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a global provider of precision factory automation solutions with locations in the USA, Canada, Hungary, and Germany. With more than 25 years of experience, the company designs and delivers engineered systems that help manufacturers accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational performance across sectors such as life sciences, EVs, automotive, battery production, heavy machinery, consumer goods, and aerospace.

For more information, visit eclipseautomation.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1283092a-bd19-451d-8ce5-d943619d1de6