Correction: Family Office Partners Expands into Houston with Addition of Patrick Keller and Andrew C. Keller

LAFAYETTE, LA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Partners, the boutique multifamily office and independent advisory platform backed by the resources of Elevation Point, today announced that Patrick Keller and Andrew C. Keller have joined the firm to lead its expansion into Houston.

The addition of the Houston-based team expands the firm’s presence in a strategically important market and reflects continued momentum behind its coordinated approach to advising families with complex wealth. Patrick and Andrew serve a significant number of family office and ultra-high-net-worth relationships, advising entrepreneurs, business owners, and multigenerational families with sophisticated financial, tax, and planning needs.

“Houston has long been an important market for our firm and is already home to many of our most sophisticated client relationships,” said Benjamin T. Domingue, founder and managing partner of Family Office Partners. “The city has a significant concentration of successful entrepreneurs, business owners, and multigenerational families facing increasingly complex planning needs. That’s exactly where our model delivers the greatest value.”

Patrick and Andrew Keller's move reflects a shared belief that traditional advisory structures often fall short as family and business wealth become more complex.

“In most firms, family office services sit off to the side,” Domingue said. “We built Family Office Partners so that investment management, tax strategy, family office administration, and planning all work together from the beginning. Rather than coordinating specialists after the fact, we’ve built an integrated structure that allows every aspect of a client’s financial life to operate as one cohesive strategy.”

Patrick and Andrew Keller cited that integration as a primary driver of their decision.

“There is a level of wealth where clients don’t need another opinion—they need a structure that brings everything together,” said Andrew Keller. “When planning, tax strategy, investment management, and family office services are integrated from the start, families gain a team capable of executing across every aspect of their financial and business lives. That’s what this platform allows us to do.”

Patrick Keller added, “We were already doing this work for clients. The difference now is having the platform, resources, and integrated team around us to deliver at a higher level and create even greater value for the families we serve.”

The Houston expansion reflects Family Office Partners’ established model of delivering integrated family office, advisory, tax, and planning services to entrepreneurial and ultra-high-net-worth families across key growth markets.

About Family Office Partners

Family Office Partners is a boutique multifamily office and independent advisory platform headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The firm specializes in serving entrepreneurs, private business owners, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth families through an integrated model combining investment management, advanced planning, and family office services.

Family Office Partners is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Family Office Partners is not a separately registered investment adviser. Investment advisory services are provided by Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For additional information, please refer to Elevation Point's Form ADV, available at https://elevationpoint.com/adv/.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase or sell any security or an endorsement of any particular investment strategy. The information provided is not intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.