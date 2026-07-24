TechForce Robotics Launches Proprietary Robotic Connective Network for Multi-Robot Coordination

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics (“TechForce” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its proprietary Robotic Connective Network, a technology framework designed to enable autonomous robots, artificial intelligence, sensors, and operational software to communicate, exchange information, and coordinate workflows within a connected robotics ecosystem.

As organizations deploy increasing numbers of autonomous robots, TechForce believes a significant industry challenge is the fragmentation between individual robotic systems. Many robots are designed to perform specific tasks independently or within manufacturer-specific ecosystems, often requiring human involvement to coordinate workflows across different machines and platforms.

TechForce’s Robotic Connective Network is designed to address this challenge by serving as an intelligent coordination layer through which connected robots and systems can communicate observations, initiate tasks, and coordinate responses across a facility.

“We believe the future of autonomous robotics extends beyond individual machines performing isolated tasks,” said Ried Floco, President and Director of TechForce Robotics. “Our vision is an interconnected robotic workforce where specialized robots can communicate and coordinate activities across an entire facility. The Robotic Connective Network is the technology foundation we are developing to make that possible.”

From Standalone Robots to Coordinated Autonomous Workflows

The Robotic Connective Network is designed to allow events detected by one connected system to initiate actions by another.

For example, in a hotel, mall, conference center, hospital, or other high-volume facility, a connected smart waste bin reaching capacity could automatically request a TIM-E robot to retrieve it. While completing the task, TIM-E could identify debris through its vision systems and communicate that observation through the network, allowing another compatible robot to be assigned to address the condition.

If a connected robot or sensor subsequently identifies a wet or dirty floor, the network could initiate a task for an available cleaning robot.

The objective is to enable multiple specialized robots to operate as part of a coordinated autonomous workforce rather than as individual machines requiring separate human instructions.

Within pharmaceutical manufacturing environments, an authorized operator could also interact with a Kebb-AI system using natural-language commands within an approved workflow. Subject to applicable controls and system configuration, Kebb-AI could transmit a request through the Robotic Connective Network to a PUR-E robot or another connected system to initiate the next authorized activity.

A Scalable Architecture for Enterprise Robotics

TechForce is designing the Robotic Connective Network to support compatible robotic systems and hardware from multiple manufacturers, allowing organizations to expand their robotic infrastructure while maintaining a centralized coordination and intelligence layer.

Organizations may deploy the platform through configurations appropriate for their infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements, including proprietary air-gapped technologies, local networks, and secure internet connectivity.

Depending on customer requirements and deployment configurations, the platform is designed to support AI-enabled camera systems, Large Language Models (LLMs), Vision Language Models (VLMs), Audio Language Models (ALMs), Multimodal Large Language Models (MLLMs), robotic fleet coordination, workflow intelligence, process observation technologies, and cross-platform robotic communication.

Available capabilities and integrations may vary based on customer requirements, system compatibility, and operating environments.

Organizations may select secure U.S.-based cloud infrastructure or on-premises configurations while maintaining control of facility maps, robotic configurations, operational workflows, analytics, and operational data. TechForce does not sell customer operational data to third parties.

Building the Coordination Layer for Enterprise Robotics

TechForce believes the long-term opportunity in autonomous robotics extends beyond the capabilities of any individual machine. As organizations deploy larger numbers of specialized robots and intelligent systems, the ability for those technologies to communicate and coordinate may become increasingly important to achieving greater operational autonomy.

The Company is developing its Robotic Connective Network to serve as this coordination layer—connecting robots, AI, sensors, and operational systems so that information generated by one component can initiate an appropriate response from another.

The Robotic Connective Network is expected to be offered through TechForce’s Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (“RaaSP”) model, which may include robotic hardware, software updates, facility mapping and configuration, deployment, onboarding, training, maintenance, ongoing platform management, and U.S.-based customer support.

Additional information regarding TechForce Robotics and the Robotic Connective Network is available at the Company’s website.

About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of robotics, automation, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions. The Company develops autonomous robotic systems and integrated software designed to improve operational efficiency, address labor challenges, and automate repetitive and mission-critical workflows across commercial and enterprise environments.

Building on its foundation in hospitality automation, TechForce Robotics is expanding its capabilities into industrial automation, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor-related applications, logistics, and other high-value commercial markets. Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including its planned transaction with JJ Enterprise, the Company is working to build a broader automation platform spanning service robotics, industrial automation, precision equipment, and intelligent manufacturing solutions.

Learn more about TechForce Robotics: https://www.techforcerobotics.com/

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is building a diversified technology and automation platform focused on Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), service robotics, and industrial automation. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing, acquiring, and commercializing technologies that automate real-world operations across hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and other commercial and industrial markets.

Nightfood’s hospitality assets serve a strategic dual purpose: providing balance-sheet assets and operating environments where the Company can deploy, test, validate, and demonstrate its robotic technologies under real-world conditions. These properties function as live innovation and testing environments rather than defining the Company’s long-term strategic direction.

As Nightfood expands its technology platform, including through its planned strategic partnership and acquisition of JJ Enterprise, the Company intends to broaden its capabilities beyond service robotics into industrial automation, precision equipment, and advanced manufacturing solutions, positioning technology and automation as the core drivers of its long-term growth strategy.

Learn more about Nightfood and TechForce Robotics: https://www.techforcerobotics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, functionality, integration, deployment, commercialization, customer adoption, future applications, and potential benefits of the Robotic Connective Network and TechForce’s robotics platforms. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include market acceptance, successful development and commercialization, system compatibility, customer adoption, competitive conditions, regulatory developments, economic conditions, and other risks described in Nightfood Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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