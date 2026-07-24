PHYND Expands Free Cloud Gaming Footprint with LG Smart TV Beta Launch

STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHYND, the first fully-free game streaming platform for TVs, today announced the beta launch of its service on LG Smart TVs in the United States, giving players instant access to a growing catalog of premium games directly from their television. Available on LG Smart TVs from 2021 and newer that are running webOS 6.0 or higher, PHYND provides all types of gamers an effortless way to discover and play games from the comfort of the living room.

Players can jump into games using a compatible Bluetooth gamepad or mobile phone controller, making gaming accessible to households that may not own a dedicated console.

The launch on LG Smart TVs significantly expands PHYND’s reach across the connected TV ecosystem and represents another step toward the company’s vision of making premium gaming accessible to all. As consumer behavior continues shifting toward streaming-first entertainment experiences, PHYND is positioning the TV as a primary destination for discovering and playing games.

“With the rapid growth of the gaming category on webOS, we are expanding the ways customers can access and enjoy interactive entertainment on our LG TVs. By partnering with innovators like PHYND, we’re bringing more free, ad-supported gameplay to the living room—making it easier than ever for users to discover and instantly play games through LG Apps and LG Gaming Portal,” said Bo Moon, VP, webOS Platform, New Business at LG.

By removing upfront costs and hardware barriers, PHYND creates new opportunities for players to explore games while helping developers and publishers reach audiences that have traditionally been difficult to access through conventional gaming channels. The platform's free-to-play model enables game studios to connect with new players at scale, creating additional pathways for discovery, engagement, and monetization.

“PHYND was built to make gaming as easy and accessible as watching TV,” said André Swanston, Founder & CEO of PHYND. “Launching on LG Smart TVs brings us one step closer to our vision of turning every television into a gaming platform. Whether someone plays every day or is discovering games for the first time, PHYND makes it easy to jump in and start playing within seconds.”

At launch, PHYND features a curated lineup of games from leading independent studios and publishers, spanning a variety of genres and play styles. Highlights include:

Family & Party Games

Garfield Lasagna Party (Microids)

Smurfs Kart (Microids)

Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia)





Action & Adventure

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury (Fishing Cactus)

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile (Microids)

Deathbound (Tate Multimedia)





Puzzle, Strategy & Trivia

Melbits World (Plug In Digital)

The Lullaby of Life (Midwest Games)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids)





Together, these titles showcase the breadth of experiences available on PHYND, from family-friendly entertainment and casual gameplay sessions to competitive challenges and immersive adventures, with new games added regularly.

Players can now access the PHYND app directly through LG Apps and play instantly using a game controller or a virtual controller on their smartphone.

Players can also sign up at PHYND.games to receive updates on new games, features, and future platform availability.

About PHYND

PHYND is your FREE smart TV-first gaming experience that offers a seamless way to discover, play, and socialize across a wide variety of premium games. No console, no game downloads, no subscriptions. Visit phynd.co to learn more about partnering with us.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com

Media Contacts:

PHYND

phynd@kcsa.com

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Laura Barbieri christopher.demaria@lge.com laura.barbieri@lge.com Marisa DeRose LG-One marisa.derose@lg-one.com LGMSUS@LG-One.com



