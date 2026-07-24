ANSR and HFS Research Unveil Inaugural GCC Generative Enterprise Market Pulse Study Findings

BENGALURU, KA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - July 24, 2026 -

As part of their ongoing strategic collaboration to advance the future of India's Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem, ANSR and HFS Research today announced the findings of the inaugural HFS GCC Generative Enterprise Market Pulse study. This comprehensive analysis includes the introduction of the HFS Generative GCC Index, a new benchmark designed to measure GCC maturity and enterprise readiness for the Generative Enterprise era. For organizations seeking to build and mature these strategic hubs, ansr.com/global-capability-center provides end-to-end guidance on establishing high-performance capability centers. Developed utilizing HFS Research's independent methodology and informed by insights from senior GCC leaders across ANSR's enterprise network, the study examines how India's capability centers are evolving from traditional delivery operations into enterprise transformation engines. The inaugural HFS Generative GCC Index places India's GCC ecosystem at a score of 61.9, positioning the ecosystem at the entry point of the Transformation Partner stage within the HFS GCC maturity framework.

The findings demonstrate how decisively these capability centers have moved beyond their historical back-office and cost-arbitrage origins. However, the study also highlights a systemic challenge, noting that strategic enterprise importance is currently growing significantly faster than the actual executive authority and operational ownership being transferred to them. Drawing on detailed responses from 47 leading GCC executives across India, primarily sourced from ANSR's extensive enterprise network, the Market Pulse study assesses maturity across essential dimensions including role definition, work complexity, strategic ownership, artificial intelligence adoption, talent architecture, operating models, innovation velocity, and ecosystem engagement.

Crucially, the research finds that 83 percent of GCCs are now considered mission-critical to their parent enterprises, yet only 17 percent possess full ownership of their strategic decisions and financial budgets. This gap between operational accountability and executive authority represents one of the biggest structural barriers preventing GCCs from progressing from Transformation Partners to true Generative Enterprises.

"Partnering with HFS Research on the inaugural HFS GCC Generative Enterprise Market Pulse study reflects our shared commitment to bringing objective, data-driven insights to the evolution of India's GCC ecosystem," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR and CEO, 1Wrk. "India's GCCs have decisively moved beyond their origins as delivery and capability centers to become strategic engines of enterprise transformation, innovation and growth. The next chapter will be defined not by how many people GCCs employ or how many locations they operate, but by the outcomes they own. As AI reshapes the enterprise, GCCs have an unprecedented opportunity to take on greater ownership and shape how global businesses innovate and compete. Unlocking that opportunity requires enterprises to give GCC leaders greater decision rights and the mandate to orchestrate talent, technology and ecosystems at scale."

"India's GCCs should take the 61.9 score as a milestone and a warning at the same time," said Achyuta Ghosh, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "Two decades of transformation have earned some of them a seat at the enterprise table. Our data shows that AI adoption alone will not move them forward. AI at scale must be combined with ownership, decision authority, and ecosystem orchestration to define the Generative Enterprise era."

The HFS Generative GCC Index identifies several fundamental shifts shaping the sector's evolution. The shared services identity is fading fast, with only 17 percent of GCCs describing themselves primarily as Shared Services Centers, while Digital Transformation and Engineering Hubs and AI/Data/Automation Centers of Excellence increasingly define the modern operational identity. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning represent the fastest-growing capability, with more than half of all surveyed GCC leaders expanding their AI capabilities over the past 18 months. As internal mandates shift from basic operational delivery to complex enterprise outcomes, leaders report that the tangible value delivered by AI and automation is now the largest measure of GCC business impact.

While an overwhelming 95 percent of GCCs have active AI initiatives underway, very few have fundamentally redesigned their core operating models around artificial intelligence. The greatest value today is being rapidly realized in software development productivity, business process automation, and decision intelligence. GCCs operating with true end-to-end product ownership lift their index score by a massive 56 percent compared to execution-only centers, signaling a permanent shift toward measuring the products, platforms, and intellectual property they completely own. Additionally, with over $45 billion in AI infrastructure investment currently being built across India, GCC engagement with the wider innovation ecosystem remains limited, with many centers reporting no major ecosystem engagement with startups or universities.

The comprehensive Index concludes that the next critical phase of GCC maturity will depend significantly less on aggressively adding headcount and more on fundamentally transforming what GCCs are empowered to own. Enterprises that rapidly transfer meaningful decision rights, actively build AI-native operating models, and fully enable their GCCs to orchestrate external innovation ecosystems will be best positioned to transform their capability centers into true Generative Enterprise hubs. For a complete analysis of the study, please review the official ANSR and HFS Research study announcement press release.

About ANSR

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ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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