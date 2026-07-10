ANSR Introduces BOT 2.0 as a Practical Roadmap for Digital Transformation and IT Modernization

BENGALURU, KA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - July 10, 2026 -

ANSR has recently outlined a next-generation Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT 2.0) model designed to help enterprises turn digital transformation roadmaps into operational reality by combining global teams, modern infrastructure, and a clear path to internal ownership. Unlike traditional BOT structures that focused primarily on cost reduction and rigid contracts, BOT 2.0 emphasizes technology-driven growth, full intellectual property control, and the ability for enterprises to assume ownership at any stage without transfer fees. For more information on ANSR's BOT operating model, visit ansr.com/build-operate-transfer.

In the BOT 2.0 construct, the build phase establishes a dedicated R&D or capability center with a local partner managing hiring and infrastructure while the enterprise retains decision-making authority. During the operate phase, the partner runs HR, payroll, and compliance, allowing the internal leadership team to focus on innovation and execution. The transfer phase then hands over a fully operational, integrated capability – effectively giving the company a mature Global Capability Center rather than a temporary outsourced arrangement.

ANSR's article explains that this approach positions BOT 2.0 as a working digital transformation roadmap rather than a theoretical plan. Each stage of the model corresponds to a defined milestone on the transformation journey, from establishing core teams and technology stacks to stabilizing new digital processes and embedding them into the organization's operating model. This is particularly relevant for companies that have historically struggled to move from slideware strategy documents to tangible execution.

IT modernization has emerged as one of the most common entry points for BOT 2.0 engagements. Organizations facing legacy systems, fragmented infrastructure, and internal skill gaps can use the model to stand up specialized teams focused on re-platforming, integration, and cloud-native architectures. The article highlights examples where enterprises have used BOT-style arrangements to modernize complex landscapes, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue-generating services by gradually transferring knowledge and ownership back to internal teams.

Legacy modernization is another area where BOT 2.0 is playing a growing role. Rather than asking thin in-house teams to shoulder high-risk replacements or re-platforming efforts alone, enterprises can share upfront setup, talent, and infrastructure burdens with a partner. Once new systems – such as digital tracking, optimization engines, or customer-facing applications – are stable, the associated teams and knowledge move in-house, ensuring the modernization outcome is durable and not dependent on a long-term vendor contract.

According to the article, technology modernization through BOT 2.0 typically follows three phases. In the build phase, organizations lay the groundwork by setting up infrastructure, selecting technology stacks, and hiring specialized talent to address targeted use cases such as patient-management systems or digital banking platforms. The operate phase focuses on running day-to-day operations, tuning performance, implementing improvements, and documenting systems to ensure long-term efficiency and resilience. During the transfer phase, operational control, documentation, and training are handed over to internal teams, who then manage and evolve the modernized platforms as part of their core capability.

ANSR notes that enterprises considering global expansion or capability building often weigh BOT 2.0 against direct captive setups and traditional outsourcing. The article positions BOT 2.0 as a hybrid path that combines the speed and shared risk of a partner-led build with the long-term benefits of a fully owned Global Capability Center. More details are available in ANSR's blog, "What is BOT 2.0 and how is it different from the traditional BOT model?".



About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:



ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

Clint.Thomas@ansr.com

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045