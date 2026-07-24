Silly Nice Launches “Meet the Hash Makers” Statewide Hash Education Tour

Brooklyn, New York, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the Black-owned, Veteran-owned, LGBTQ+-owned and family-run New York cannabis brand, today announced “Meet the Hash Makers: The Silly Nice Statewide Hash Education Tour,” a growing series of founder-led meet-and-greets taking place at licensed dispensaries across New York State.

The tour begins tomorrow, Saturday, July 25, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Buzz WNY in Jamestown, before continuing through Manhattan, Westchester, Warwick and Queens. Additional dates and licensed dispensary partners will be announced as the tour expands.

Founded by longtime partners Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas, Silly Nice launched in March 2024 and has since grown into a statewide brand carried by more than 150 licensed New York dispensaries. The company is known for small-batch, lab-tested products made in New York, including solventless Bubble Hash, hand-pressed Frosted Hash Balls, THCa Diamond Powder, diamond-frosted and live resin infused cannabis flower and cannabis vapes.

Rather than approaching the dates as conventional promotional pop-ups, Silly Nice is framing the tour as a traveling conversation about hash, concentrate craftsmanship, responsible adult use and the people who keep New York’s licensed cannabis industry moving.

Every stop will give adults 21 and older an opportunity to meet the founders, ask questions, learn how different products are made and better understand the distinctions between Bubble Hash, traditional pressed hash, THCa diamonds, infused flower and other concentrated cannabis formats.

All tour stops are educational only. There will be no on-site cannabis consumption as part of the events. Guests must be 21 or older and should bring valid government-issued identification.

Bringing Hash Education Directly to New Yorkers

Hash has been part of global cannabis culture for generations, but many shoppers entering New York’s regulated market are more familiar with flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vape cartridges than traditional hash products.

“Meet the Hash Makers” is designed to make that category more approachable.

During each stop, Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas will speak with customers, curious first-time concentrate shoppers, longtime hash enthusiasts, store owners, managers and budtenders about the craftsmanship and thinking behind Silly Nice products.

Guests can learn about the solventless process associated with Bubble Hash, the heritage behind hand-pressed hash balls, the role of THCa Diamond Powder and the construction of infused flower. Conversations will also cover product texture, storage, labels, terpene information, batch testing and how to shop more confidently within New York’s licensed cannabis system.

Silly Nice’s Frosted Hash Ball offers a particularly distinctive entry point into that conversation. The small-batch product begins with traditional hand-pressed Temple Ball-style hash and is coated in the brand’s Diamond Powder. The crystalline exterior helps reduce the stickiness normally associated with pressed hash, making it easier to pinch, portion or roll into a hash worm.

Bubble Hash represents another side of the category. Made without chemical solvents, it gives consumers an opportunity to learn about a concentrate format built around separating the plant’s resin-rich trichomes through an ice-water process. Silly Nice also produces Diamond Powder, diamond-frosted infused flower, vape cartridges and rechargeable all-in-one devices, giving the founders a broad platform for explaining how modern cannabis formats differ.

A Statewide Thank-You to Customers and Dispensary Teams

The tour is also intended as a direct thank-you to the customers, dispensaries and retail employees who helped Silly Nice grow from a new independent brand into a presence at licensed stores throughout New York.

“We are honestly just excited and grateful to get out on the road, meet the customers and fans who have supported Silly Nice, and spend real time with the people working inside these dispensaries every day,” said LeVar Thomas, co-founder of Silly Nice. “We want to thank the owners, managers, store staff and especially the budtenders. Budtenders are the gems of this industry. They answer the questions, listen to customers, explain the products and help independent New York brands like ours earn trust one conversation at a time. This tour is about showing up, listening, sharing what we know and saying thank you in person.”

That direct connection is central to the concept. While digital menus and product labels provide essential information, cannabis remains a category where personal guidance can dramatically improve the shopping experience. Budtenders often serve as the bridge between a product and the customer trying to understand it.

By bringing the founders into stores, Silly Nice hopes to support those conversations rather than replace them. Each activation will provide another opportunity for retail teams to ask detailed product questions while allowing consumers to meet the people behind what they see on the shelf.

Announced “Meet the Hash Makers” Tour Stops

The initial schedule includes:

Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Buzz WNY , Jamestown

, Jamestown Friday, July 31, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. , Upper East Side, Manhattan

, Upper East Side, Manhattan Thursday, August 6, 2026 | 3:00–7:00 p.m.

Kings House of Fire , Cortlandt Manor

, Cortlandt Manor Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.

A Classy Joint , Warwick

, Warwick Friday, August 21, 2026 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

New York City Cannabis Exchange , Queens

, Queens Friday, August 28, 2026 | 3:00–6:00 p.m.

ESH Dispensary , Queens

, Queens Friday, September 4, 2026 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Silk Road NYC, Queens

Additional stops across New York State will be announced. Dates, times and event details are subject to change, so attendees should confirm information before traveling.

From Western New York to New York City

The opening schedule reflects the geographic diversity of New York’s regulated cannabis market.

The first stop at Buzz WNY brings the founders to Jamestown in Western New York. The tour then moves to Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Kings House of Fire in Cortlandt Manor, A Classy Joint in Warwick and several licensed Queens dispensaries.

The route creates opportunities to speak with customers in communities that may have different shopping habits, product preferences and levels of familiarity with hash. It also gives Silly Nice a chance to hear directly from the people purchasing, recommending and discussing its products.

Those conversations will help shape future educational content, products and tour stops.

Independent, Small-Batch and Made in New York

Silly Nice’s identity is rooted in being independent, family-run and closely connected to New York.

The brand describes its products as grown Upstate, produced in small batches and made fresh rather than warehoused for extended periods. Every batch is tested by a licensed third-party laboratory, allowing consumers and budtenders to review product-specific cannabinoid and terpene information.

Sustainability is another part of the company’s operating philosophy. Silly Nice uses packaging elements that include recycled glass jars, ocean-bound plastic lids and hemp-based boxes and labels. The brand reports that its packaging partnerships have helped divert more than 1,500 pounds of ocean-bound plastic.

Those details will become part of the statewide discussion as the founders explain not only what is inside each package, but why the products and packaging were designed the way they were.

Find Silly Nice Across New York

Adults 21 and older can learn more about the brand, its products and upcoming “Meet the Hash Makers” appearances at SillyNice.com.

To find licensed New York dispensaries carrying Silly Nice, visit SillyNice.com/store-locator. Product selection and inventory vary by location, so customers are encouraged to contact individual dispensaries before traveling.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a Black-owned, Veteran-owned, LGBTQ+-owned and family-run cannabis brand founded in New York by Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas. Launched in March 2024, the company produces small-batch, lab-tested cannabis products made in New York, including Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Balls, Diamond Powder, infused flower, 510 vape cartridges and rechargeable all-in-one vapes. Silly Nice products are available through more than 150 licensed dispensaries across New York State.

Media Contact

Silly Nice

Email: info@sillynice.com

Website: SillyNice.com

Store Locator: SillyNice.com/store-locator

For adults 21 and older. No cannabis consumption will take place as part of the tour events. Keep cannabis products away from children and pets. Do not drive or operate machinery while impaired.

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