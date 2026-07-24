Ogden, UT, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. HorseFil is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

HorseFil has published the per-ingredient milligram amounts for its gummy formula, along with serving directions and general safety information. HorseFil provides a one-gummy serving with seven listed active ingredients and 30 servings per container, and its label discloses an individual milligram amount for each ingredient rather than a single blended proprietary total.

What Are the Ingredients in HorseFil?

HorseFil's formulation lists seven ingredients: Tongkat Ali, Maca root, Ashwagandha, Horny goat weed (printed as "Horney goat weed" on the label), L-Arginine HCl, Beet root, and Grape seed. The ingredient amounts and directions here are specific to the seven-ingredient gummy sold at horsefil.com, confirmed against its physical label. Formulations vary between brands and product versions, so a similar-sounding ingredient list elsewhere doesn't indicate the same composition or concentration as HorseFil's.

Tongkat Ali

HorseFil includes 200 mg of Eurycoma longifolia extract per gummy, the largest single amount in the formula. Tongkat Ali is a root extract commonly included in men's wellness formulations; the label doesn't disclose a standardization percentage or marker compound.

Maca Root

HorseFil includes 100 mg of Lepidium meyenii extract per gummy. Maca root is a plant ingredient long used across dietary supplements.

Ashwagandha

HorseFil includes 100 mg of Withania somnifera extract per gummy. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic botanical frequently included in dietary supplements; the label identifies the botanical species and amount but not an extraction ratio or branded form.

Horny Goat Weed

HorseFil includes 100 mg of Epimedium sagittatum extract per gummy, listed on the label as "Horney goat weed." Horny goat weed is a botanical ingredient found in a range of men's wellness supplements.

L-Arginine HCl

HorseFil includes 50 mg of L-Arginine HCl per gummy, an amino acid form used across several dietary supplement categories.

Beet Root

HorseFil includes 50 mg of Beta vulgaris (beet root) extract per gummy, listed separately from the other botanical ingredients on the label.

Grape Seed

HorseFil includes 50 mg of Vitis vinifera (grape seed) extract per gummy. Grape seed extract is a common supplement ingredient valued for its polyphenol content.

HorseFil Supplement Facts Panel

Serving size: 1 gummy. Servings per container: 30.

Total Calories — 6

Total Fat — 0g (0% DV)

Saturated Fat — 0g

Trans Fat — 0g

Total Carbohydrate — 2g (<1% DV)

Total Sugars — 1.5g

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia extract) — 200 mg

Maca Root (Lepidium meyenii extract) — 100 mg

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera extract) — 100 mg

Horney Goat Weed (Epimedium sagittatum extract) — 100 mg

L-Arginine HCl — 50 mg

Beet Root (Beta vulgaris extract) — 50 mg

Grape Seed (Vitis vinifera extract) — 50 mg

HorseFil's label discloses each ingredient amount individually rather than grouping them into a single proprietary blend total. HorseFil's manufacturer may update formulations over time; the label included with a given purchase governs for that product.

How to Take HorseFil: Serving Directions

HorseFil's directions call for one gummy daily with a glass of water, taken 20 to 30 minutes before a meal or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Reading the HorseFil Label

Dietary supplement labels are built to help consumers spot product contents and recommended usage at a glance. Sections commonly found on supplement packaging include:

Serving size and servings per container

Active ingredients

Other ingredients

Directions for use

Storage recommendations

Manufacturer or distributor information

Warning statements

HorseFil Safety Considerations

Dietary supplements aren't right for everyone. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using HorseFil if you:

Are pregnant or breastfeeding

Have an existing medical condition

Take prescription medications

Have a known allergy to any listed ingredient

Are under 18

HorseFil Side Effects: What the Research Shows

A 2024 case report published in the medical journal Cureus described acute liver injury in a patient following Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) supplement use. The report did not evaluate HorseFil, and it doesn't establish that HorseFil causes liver injury or reflect risk specific to HorseFil's finished formulation. No HorseFil-specific clinical trial was identified confirming the safety or effectiveness of the finished gummy. If unexpected reactions occur, stop use and seek medical advice, and use HorseFil according to the directions printed on its label.

Storing HorseFil Gummies

Following the storage instructions printed on HorseFil's packaging can help maintain product quality throughout its shelf life. General practice includes:

A cool, dry location away from excessive heat or moisture

Containers closed securely when not in use

Storage out of reach of children

Contact Information

HorseFil customer support: contact@customercs.com | (507) 448-8190 (SMS). Returns: PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84412, USA.

Summary

HorseFil's published label discloses seven active ingredients at individually stated milligram amounts in a one-gummy daily serving, along with serving size, servings per container, and directions for use. The amounts and directions above are specific to the seven-ingredient gummy sold at horsefil.com. No HorseFil-specific clinical trial was identified confirming the finished product's safety or effectiveness; ingredient-level research doesn't establish either on its own. Anyone with questions about dietary supplements or their individual health circumstances should consult a qualified healthcare professional and follow the manufacturer's printed directions.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the HorseFil product label and the HorseFil official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact HorseFil directly at contact@customercs.com. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).