ANCEL Helps Drivers Prepare for National Park Road Trips When Roadside Assistance May Be Out of Reach





MARIETTA, Ga., July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Park Service Annual Visitation Report, more than 323 million people visited U.S. national parks in 2025, with 26 parks setting new visitation records. However, once visitors leave developed areas or visitor centers, cellular coverage is often limited or unavailable. For this reason, park organizations consistently encourage travelers to have a backup plan before heading into remote areas.

ANCEL, a global leader in automotive diagnostics and battery protection technology, is reminding drivers that a dead battery miles from a signal isn't just inconvenient — it can leave you stranded with no way to call for help.

"Traditional jump starters are reactive emergency tools—they're only used after a battery has already failed, which is often the worst possible time. You may discover that the jump starter itself is out of power or buried beneath camping gear," said an ANCEL spokesperson. "The ANCEL super starter BS Series takes a completely different approach. Install it once before your trip, and it helps protect your battery every time you start your vehicle—whether you're parked at a remote trail head with no cellular signal or waiting in line at a park entrance on a scorching 100°F day."

Why National Parks Are a Battery's Worst Environment

Unlike daily commuting, national park road trips combine several conditions that put extra strain on a vehicle's battery:

Limited cellular service and delayed assistance. Once drivers leave visitor centers and developed areas, cellular coverage often disappears. If your battery fails, help may be hours away rather than just minutes.

Once drivers leave visitor centers and developed areas, cellular coverage often disappears. If your battery fails, help may be hours away rather than just minutes. Extreme temperature swings. Under-hood temperatures in desert parks can easily exceed 100°F (38°C) during summer, while overnight temperatures in high-altitude parks may fall below freezing. Extreme heat accelerates battery aging, while freezing temperatures reduce the performance of portable lithium jump starters.

Under-hood temperatures in desert parks can easily exceed 100°F (38°C) during summer, while overnight temperatures in high-altitude parks may fall below freezing. Extreme heat accelerates battery aging, while freezing temperatures reduce the performance of portable lithium jump starters. Long idles and long parking. Waiting in line at a popular entrance gate with the AC running, or leaving a vehicle parked for days at a trailhead, quietly drains a battery long before anyone notices.



A Proactive System That's Already Ready Before You Need It



ANCEL's BS Series —including BS200, BS300, and BS400 super capacitor starter— is a permanently installed battery protection system powered by supercapacitor technology. Mounted under the hood, it delivers continuous battery protection without requiring routine charging.



Key advantages include:

Absorbs peak cranking load at every start , reducing the stress that causes batteries to fail — extending battery life up to 3x

, reducing the stress that causes batteries to fail — extending battery life up to 3x Operates from –40°F to 176°F(-40°C to 80°C) , remaining fully functional in both desert heat and high-altitude cold, conditions where portable lithium jump starters often suffer from reduced efficiency.

, remaining fully functional in both desert heat and high-altitude cold, conditions where portable lithium jump starters often suffer from reduced efficiency. Contains no lithium , eliminating the fire and thermal-runaway risk of storing a lithium device in a hot engine bay

, eliminating the fire and thermal-runaway risk of storing a lithium device in a hot engine bay Can still start the car even when the main battery is nearly dead , drawing on its own charge to deliver a boost — no cell signal, no roadside service, and no second device required

, drawing on its own charge to deliver a boost — no cell signal, no roadside service, and no second device required Monitors battery health in real time via a Bluetooth app , so drivers can check voltage and get low-battery alerts before setting off into a dead zone

, so drivers can check voltage and get low-battery alerts before setting off into a dead zone Draws only 3mA on standby — less than a vehicle's own idling electronics — so there's no separate charging routine to remember before a trip

Choosing the Right Model for the Trip

Model Peak

Current Best Suited For BS200 700A Compact sedans and light SUVs (Up to 3.0L/2.5T gas or diesel engines) BS300 1000A Midsize SUVs and crossovers (Up to 3.5L/3.0T gas or diesel engines) BS400 1300A Full-size trucks, SUVs, and off-road/overland vehicles (Up to 6.0L/6.0T gas or diesel engines)



Actual compatibility depends on a vehicle's required cranking current, not engine displacement alone. As long as the required starting current does not exceed the peak current rating of the selected model, the system can provide effective starting assistance.



The BS200, BS300, and BS400 supercapacitor jump starters are designed for 12V lead-acid battery vehicles (gasoline and diesel). Vehicles equipped with 24V electrical systems or other non-12V systems require a dedicated starting solution.



Before You Head Into the Backcountry



ANCEL recommends that drivers planning a national park road trip this season take the following precautions:

Install an ANCEL BS Series Super Starter before departure —not after your vehicle becomes stranded. Run a full diagnostic check with an ANCEL scanner to catch any warning codes before they become a roadside problem. Check the BS Series app for battery voltage and health status before leaving cell coverage behind. Choose the suitable BS Series model based on your vehicle's actual cranking current requirements, especially for pickup trucks, SUVs, diesel, and vehicles used for towing.

Vehicle batteries rarely fail without warning—they gradually weaken with every engine start until one day they can no longer crank the engine. By the time the problem becomes obvious, you may already be far from reliable assistance.

That's why ANCEL developed the BS Series Super Starter: to build reliability before the journey begins, rather than relying on emergency recovery after a failure occurs.



For more information about ANCEL's BS Series Super Starter, including product details and purchasing options, visit:

ANCEL BS200 super starter

ANCEL BS300 super starter

ANCEL BS400 super starter

Media Contact:

Email: zjt@anceltech.cn

Phone: 13682900016

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83d8370-07b5-44f3-bb99-c1d3689eb37d