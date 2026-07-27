COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2026 - July 27, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,335,000 454.99 607,409,280 July 20, 2026 8,000 480.15 3,841.200 July 21, 2026 8,000 478.30 3,826,400 July 22, 2026 8,000 482.55 3,860,400 July 23, 2026 11,000 469.91 5,169,010 July 24, 2026 10,000 464.96 4,649,600 Total accumulated under the program 1,380,000 455.62 628,755,890

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,633,388 shares,

corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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