Chef's Deal Expands Energy Efficient Kitchen Equipment Portfolio with ENERGY STAR Certified Products

Nashville, Tennessee, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - July 22, 2026 -

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Store, Nashville's largest restaurant equipment stocking dealer, has expanded its portfolio to include a comprehensive selection of ENERGY STAR certified commercial kitchen equipment, providing restaurant operators across Tennessee and the continental United States with access to energy-efficient equipment rebates and substantial operational cost savings.

The expanded product line encompasses ENERGY STAR certified refrigeration units, cooking equipment, dishwashing systems, and holding and warming equipment from more than 400 manufacturers. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program, outfitting a commercial kitchen with a suite of commercial food service equipment that has earned the ENERGY STAR certification could save operators about 350 MMBTU per year, or approximately $4,000 annually.

"Rising utility costs continue to pressure restaurant operators across all segments, from independent establishments to multi-unit chains," said Matthew Yaz, CEO of Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment. "By expanding our ENERGY STAR certified equipment selection and helping operators access available rebate programs, we're providing a practical solution that addresses both immediate cost concerns and long-term sustainability goals."

The ENERGY STAR program, administered by the Environmental Protection Agency, certifies commercial food service equipment that meets strict energy efficiency guidelines. Many utility companies and state programs offer rebates for qualifying ENERGY STAR certified equipment purchases, making the initial investment more accessible for cost-conscious operators. These rebate programs vary by location and utility provider, with some offering significant incentives for equipment upgrades.

Chef's Deal's expanded portfolio addresses growing demand from restaurant operators seeking to reduce operational expenses while meeting sustainability objectives. The company's free consultation and design services now incorporate energy efficiency planning, helping operators identify equipment combinations that maximize both performance and energy savings. With its own fleet of trucks providing local delivery throughout Tennessee and reliable shipping across the continental United States, Chef's Deal facilitates equipment upgrades for operations of all sizes.

The expansion comes as the restaurant industry faces continued pressure from rising operational costs. Energy expenses typically represent a significant portion of a restaurant's overhead, making efficiency improvements an increasingly important factor in equipment selection decisions. The availability of financing and leasing options through Chef's Deal further enables operators to upgrade to more efficient equipment without substantial upfront capital requirements.

Restaurant operators can stay informed about the latest energy-efficient equipment options and rebate opportunities by following Chef's Deal on Facebook, where the company regularly shares industry insights and product updates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAAz3202UF0

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment serves as a comprehensive commercial kitchen and restaurant supply resource, offering products ranging from commercial refrigeration, walk-ins, and cooking equipment to food preparation equipment, hoods, and smallwares. The company provides free consulting, design and layout services, and maintains an instant discount program alongside its price match guarantee. Based in Nashville, Chef's Deal operates as a full-service equipment provider for various business types including restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, grocery stores, school cafeterias, and hospitality establishments throughout Tennessee and beyond.

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For more information about Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, contact the company here:



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment

Matthew Yaz

+1 (877) 254-5449

info@chefsdeal.com

708 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207



1155 Haley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129